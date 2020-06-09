MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: June 9/20

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.
UFC
Gina Mazany (6-3) vs Julia Avila (7-1) – UFC Fight Night: Eye vs Calvillo – June 13th
Ray Borg (13-5) vs Merab Dvalishvili (10-4) – UFC Fight Night: Eye vs Calvillo – June 13th
Kevin Aguilar (17-3) vs Charles Rosa (12-4) – UFC Fight Night: Eye vs Calvillo – June 13th
Jordan Griffin (18-7) vs Darrick Minner (24-11) – UFC Fight Night: Eye vs Calvillo – June 13th
Christian Aguilera (13-6) vs Anthony Ivy (8-2) – UFC Fight Night: Eye vs Calvillo – June 13th
Hannah Cifers (10-5) vs Mariya Agapova (8-1) – UFC Fight Night: Eye vs Calvillo – June 13th
Curtis Blaydes (13-2, 1 NC) vs Alexander Volkov (31-7) – UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Volkov – June 20th
Austin Hubbard (11-4) vs Joe Solecki (9-2) – UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Volkov – June 20th
Jim Miller (31-14) vs Roosevelt Roberts (10-1) – UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Volkov – June 20th
Mickey Gall (6-2) vs Mike Perry (13-6) – UFC on ESPN 10 – June 27th
Ian Heinisch (14-3) vs Brendan Allen (14-3) – UFC on ESPN 10 – June 27th
Luis Pena (8-2) vs Khama Worthy (15-6) – UFC on ESPN 10 – June 27th
Welterweight Championship: Kamaru Usman (16-1) vs Gilbert Burns (19-3) – UFC 251 – July 11th
Featherweight Championship: Alexander Volkanovski (21-1) vs Max Holloway (21-5) – UFC 251 – July 11th
Banamweight Championship: Petr Yan (14-1) vs Jose Aldo (28-6) – UFC 251 – July 11th
Volkan Oezdemir (17-4) vs Jiri Prochazka (26-3-1) – UFC 251 – July 11th
Carla Esparza (16-6) vs Marina Rodriguez (12-0-2) – UFC Fight Night – July 15th
Kelvin Gastelum (16-5, 1 NC) vs Jack Hermansson (20-5) – UFC Fight Night – July 18th
Antonio Rogerio Nogueira (23-9) vs Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua (26-11-1) – UFC Fight Night – July 25th
Alexander Gustafsson (18-6) vs Fabricio Werdum (23-9-1) – UFC Fight Night – July 25th
Holly Holm (13-5) vs Irene Aldana (12-5) – UFC Fight Night – Aug 1st
Edmen Shahbazyan (11-0) vs Derek Brunson (20-7) – UFC Fight Night – Aug 1st
Heavyweight Championship: Stipe Miocic (19-3) vs Daniel Cormier (22-2, 1 NC) – UFC 252 – Aug 15th
Liva Renata Souza (13-2) vs Ashley Yoder (7-5) – UFC 252 – Aug 15th
