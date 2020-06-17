Lamar Jackson says Titans caught Ravens by surprise in playoffs

Last season, the Baltimore Ravens were one of the best teams in the NFL, thanks largely to the play of second-year and MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Jackson set the league ablaze with his playmaking abilities both in the passing and running games. The former first-round pick completed 66 percent of his passes for 3,127 yards, 36 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

He also had a record-setting 1,206 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. Jackson was one of the reasons why the Ravens were the No. 1 seed in the playoffs and a favorite to reach the Super Bowl.

However, the Ravens saw their Super Bowl dreams come to an abrupt end as they were upset by the Tennessee Titans, 28-12, in the divisional round of the playoffs.

In that game, Jackson only completed 52.5 percent of his passes for 365 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions. He was also sacked four times, despite rushing for 143 rushing yards.

The reigning MVP candidate and Madden 21 cover athlete said on Complex’s Load Management podcast this week that the Ravens underestimated the upset-minded Titans.

“That’s what happened in the playoffs, and we end up losing to the team people had us favored over,” he said (h/t ESPN). “It’s any given Sunday. You can’t underestimate no team, no opponent, and that’s what we did.”

Additionally, Jackson said that the Ravens will not be looking past any team this season.