Cam Newton reacts to signing with Patriots

It appears that all the hard work put forth by former 2015 MVP Cam Newton has paid off, as the Patriots took a flyer on the veteran quarterback, signing him to a one-year deal.

And sure, it’s been quite a decrease in pay for Newton, who had been making roughly $20 million per year for the past five seasons. Now, he’ll be playing for the league minimum, but, most importantly — he’s on track to be the Patriots’ starting quarterback, an opportunity many others would covet. Newton should be able to beat out second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham quite easily, assuming he’s come back healthy from the Lisfranc injury he suffered last summer, causing him to undergo season-ending surgery.

Newton has been dropping workout videos on social media over the past few months, showing everyone in the NFL world that he’s in peak shape, and has recovered from his foot and shoulder injuries. That’s important, as no team has been able to bring him in and work him out, due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has prevented teams from hosting players at their facility.

And while it’s for the league minimum, Newton appears excited about it. Check out what he had to say on his Instagram story.

Pretty much says it all.