Former Buccaneers general manager Phil Krueger passes away at age 90

According to the Associated Press on Saturday, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Phil Krueger of LaSalle, IL, passed away at the age of 90. Krueger was the Buccaneers general manager during the 1991 National Football League season.

In fact, Krueger was the very first Buccaneers general manager in franchise history. From 1976 to 1980, he was an assistant coach with the Buccaneers. Krueger assisted with the offensive backfield, linebackers, and special teams.

Starting in 1981, Krueger assisted owner Hugh Culverhouse in contract negotiations. According to Rick Stroud of The Tampa Bay Times, Krueger was “known as a shrewd contract negotiator during a time when there was limited free agency and no salary cap.”

In 1991, Krueger got his chance to be the Buccaneers general manager. However, the Buccaneers struggled on the football field as the team only won three games. They defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 14-13 on October 6, the Detroit Lions 30-21 on November 10, and the Indianapolis Colts 17-3 on December 22. Even though the Buccaneers started in the 1970s, from 1976 to 1990, coaches decided player personnel moves.

During the 1991 season, the Buccaneers had three separate starting quarterbacks. Vinny Testaverde of New York, NY got 12 starts for the Buccaneers, and was the team quarterback for all three of their wins. The other two quarterbacks that season for Tampa Bay were Chris Chandler of Everett, WA, and Jeff Carlson of Long Beach, CA.

Also during the 1991 NFL season, Krueger elected to go with Richard Williamson of Fort Deposit, AL as the Buccaneers head coach. Williamson was the Buccaneers interim head coach at the end of the 1990 NFL season, and posted a record of one win and two losses. Krueger and Williamson did not return to the Buccaneers in 1991.

At the collegiate level, Krueger played three seasons as a quarterback at Southeast Missouri State from 1948 to 1950. He also was the head coach at Fresno State in 1964 and 1965, and the head coach at Utah State from 1973 to 1975. During that time, Krueger posted a record of 31 wins and 22 losses.