Your Daily Cartoon: Addressing the Redskins' name change

Washington’s NFL team will be the Redskins no more, as the team officially announced its plans to change their name on Monday.
Now, we wonder, what stores will do with all the Redskins merchandise.
Markdown, anyone?
[Credit: Will O’Toole]
