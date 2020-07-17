DJ Swearinger leaks private text message conversation, showing threat from Jay Gruden

Saints safety DJ Swearinger is getting a fresh start with a new team, but he couldn’t turn away from the opportunity to pile on his old one, amid all the recent criticism.
A damning report by the Washington Post exposed the Washington football team for a number of instances of sexual misconduct taking place, involving their employees. Play-by-play commentator Larry Michael stepped down from his position, and two others are no longer with the team as well.
And now Swearinger threw a curveball into the mix, showing a text message conversation with former head coach Jay Gruden, who apparently called out the team’s former safety, appearing to threaten him.
#WhatTheyDontSee So Let’s Set The Record Straight on Why & How Things Went South For Me In Washington. To All My Athletes, Imagine Getting A Text Like This From Your Head Coach @ 10 @ night about an interview where you thought you handled It Professionally after getting blew Out 40-16 by Giants. This Is When I Lost Respect For The Washington Staff & Head Coach. He Wanted Me To Act Out But I Handled It Professionally & The Next Day He Told Me That Somebody Told Him That I Said Something About him in the interview but when he watched the interview he realized that person was lying & he actually agreed with everything I said. Soooo as a player how would you look @ your coach for the rest of the season?! How can you motivate yourself to play for a guy who talks to you less than a man?! Being the man I am I couldn’t be myself after this & that is what lead me to my last interview in which I said a few things that were true but not on the right stage or platform. Understand It’s A Cause & Effect To Everything In Life!!! As A Man You Have To Find Your Peace Through All The Negativity & Move Fwd!! I Was Gonna Give The Man A Pass but after what’s going on with that organization with women! They all need to be exposed. I have a daughter to raise!
That’s quite a story, and speaks to the dysfunction that has long gone on inside the Washington football team’s building.