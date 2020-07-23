Tyreek Hill calls out Marquise Goodwin, challenges him to a race

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill is out to prove that he’s the fastest receiver in the NFL, even if takes racing an Olympian.

Hill may draw a lot of hype and attention in debates about who has the most speed, but we can’t overlook that 49ers receiver Marquise Goodwin competed in the 2012 Olympics. He was also an All-American in track and field, participating in a number of events, including sprinting.

But Hill fears no man, and he wants the title, so he’s willing to race Goodwin if that’s what it takes to settle the discussion once and for all, which he announced on ESPN’s “First Take.”

“I already proved that I’m better than you at wide receiver,” Hill began. “Now, I gotta prove to you that I’m faster than you, too.”

I said what I said 😌 https://t.co/FlbTDRGnhr — Ty Hill (@cheetah) July 23, 2020

That’s a bit harsh to be calling out Goodwin for his play on the field, and Hill really didn’t need to go there. But he’s taking this whole debate quite seriously, apparently.