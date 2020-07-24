Your Daily Cartoon: Blue Jays get a new 'home'

Nevermind the talk about the Blue Jays playing in Pittsburgh, which we discussed the other day.

Instead, the team will play the majority of their home games in Buffalo, at Sahlen Field — home to a minor league affiliate.

[Credit: Will O’Toole]

