Aaron Rodgers reacted to Packers drafting Jordan Love by drinking tequila

It’s been said that alcohol is the cause of, and solution to, the majority of the world’s problems, and apparently, one superstar athlete believes in this theory.

Everyone was wondering how Packers All-Pro quarterback Aaron Rodgers would feel about the team essentially drafting his replacement earlier in the year, when they traded up to select strong-armed signal-caller Jordan Love late in the first round of the event.

Rodgers has kept quiet about his reaction to the move, for the most part, aside from a cryptic social media post or two — until now.

The Packers quarterback appeared on Kyle Brandt of The Ringer’s podcast, and he shared exactly how he felt about the move, and also how he dealt with it. Spoiler alert: Tequila was involved.

“When they traded up, I definitely perked up a little bit,” Rodgers began. “And then I got a text, because everything is so delayed. I got a text from my agent, my marketing agent who I love and he just texted ‘quarterback.’ I was like, ‘Oh, wow. Okay.’”

The booze followed soon after.

“I love scotch, but I’ve been drinking some sipping tequila as well,” he said. “Once I got that text I went to the pantry, I poured myself about four fingers, and I knew it was going to be one of those nights where people were going to start calling and there was going to be the, ‘Hey, is everything fine? You Okay?’ Yeah, I’m fine.”

Four fingers is some serious business, but it is appropriate for any organization that brings in someone’s successor.