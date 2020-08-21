Raiders finally practice at Allegiant Stadium for first time (Video)

The Raiders were initially supposed to be playing games at their brand-new $1.84 billion stadium during their inaugural season in Las Vegas, but the coronavirus has turned the sports world upside down, and they’ve been affected as a result.

Not only will they not play a single game there in 2020, but they haven’t been able to break in the beautiful field — until now, that is.

This week saw the Raiders practice at Allegiant Stadium for the first time, and they sure seemed to be enjoying it. In fact, them running out on the field for the first time had a bit of an old-school Raiders feel, which was pretty cool.

That should give Raiders Nation chills.