There’s always talk about a team or two not in the Power 5 conferences that deserve to be in the College Football Playoff discussion.

Well, this year is more proof that that’s the case, as the top 11 teams are all in Power 5 conferences, and while BYU is in the mix as a big underdog, it’s unlikely they’ll be around much longer. This cartoon shows it’s all about the Power 5 conferences.

[Credit: Will O’Toole]