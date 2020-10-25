Your Daily Cartoon: MLB Playoffs ratings continue to fluctuate

MLB Playoffs ratings have resembled a bit of a rollercoaster ride this year.

There was some competition with NBA Playoffs to start, and that sure hurt baseball, especially with the Lakers and the Heat in the Finals. And then the World Series rolled around, and the small-market Rays won the American League title. That didn’t help matters, and World Series ratings have been down.

But then Game 4 lit up the world on Saturday night, and ratings picked up a bit, which was very much needed.

[Credit: Will O’Toole]