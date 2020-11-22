Deiveson Figueiredo Career Earnings

By Jeff Fox | November 22, 2020 12:08 am

* denotes an estimated purse – UFC fights only – doesn’t include undisclosed and/or PPV bonuses

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC 212 – Jun 3/17 – W (Beltran) – $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Machida – Oct 28/17 – W (Brooks) – $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Machida vs Anders – Feb 3/18 – W (Morales) – $31,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 to show, $3,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Gaethje vs Vick – Aug 25/18 – W (Moraga) – $36,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Pettis – Mar 23/19 – L (Formiga) – $27,000 ($23,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 240 – Jul 27/19 – W (Pantoja) – $101,000 ($23,000 to show, $23,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Joanna vs Waterson – Oct 12/19 – W (Elliott) – $55,000 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Benavidez vs Figueiredo – Feb 29/20 – W (Benavidez) – $125,000 ($100,000 to show, $30,000 fine for missing weight, $50,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2 – Jul 18/20 – W (Benavidez) – $230,000 ($100,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 255 – Nov 21/20 – W (Perez) – $260,000 ($110,000 to show, $110,000 win bonus, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $914,500

