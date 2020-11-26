JJ Watt pulls off incredible pick-six on Thanksgiving game (Video)

Texans All-Pro defensive end JJ Watt has made a habit of pulling off plays that few other athletes on this planet can muster.

And given that Watt had the opportunity to play on Thanksgiving — a spot that many others relish — he relished the chance to shine. The Texans don’t play in primetime for the rest of the season, so Watt made sure to show what he’s capable of.

It didn’t even take all that long, either.

Lions quarterback Matt Stafford attempted to hit his running back on a quick out, and Watt read it perfectly — snatching the ball out of midair and taking it to the house for a touchdown.

JJ Watt is still elite! pick-6 Stafford He did the same almost 10 years ago in the playoffs against Andy Daltonpic.twitter.com/sIpxU7gPCh — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 26, 2020

Watt may not be on the team next season, but he sure is fun to watch for Texans fans.