Devin Clark Career Earnings

(partial Invicta & full UFC only – doesn’t including undisclosed bonuses of PPV earnings)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC Fight Night: McDonald vs Lineker – Jul 13/16 – L (Nicholson) – $12,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

TUF 24 Finale – Dec 3/16 – W (Stansbury) – $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC on Fox: Johnson vs Reis – Apr 15/17 – W (Collier) – $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Cerrone vs Till – Oct 21/17 – L (Blachowicz) – $22,500 ($20,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 223 – Apr 7/18 – W (Rodriguez) – $44,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 231 – Dec 8/18 – L (Rakic) – $27,000 ($22,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Gustafsson vs Smith – Jun 1/19 – W (Stosic) – $49,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Joanna vs Waterson – Oct 12/19 – L (Spann) – $49,000 ($44,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Anderson vs Blachowicz 2 – Feb 15/20 – W (Townsend) – $93,000 ($44,000 to show, $44,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 250 – Jun 6/20 – W (Menifield) – $101,000 ($48,000 to show, $48,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Career Earnings: $447,000