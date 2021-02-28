Tiger Woods sends message to pro golfers who supported him with red and black gear on course

Tiger Woods may never step foot on the course ever again at the PGA level, but the golf world paid tribute to him in a big way on Sunday.

The final round of the WGC-Workday Championship took place at Bradenton, and had Woods not recently suffered major injuries in a brutal car crash, he’d have been playing in it.

But his peers made his presence felt on the course anyway.

A number of golfers — Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed among them — wore black and red as a display of support for Woods. That particular color scheme was Woods’ signature look, and it made for a pretty great gesture.

It didn’t take Woods long to thank them with a heartfelt Twitter post.

It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the tv and saw all the red shirts. To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) March 1, 2021

The guys had heavy hearts, but they channeled those feelings to send a tremendous message to Woods, who was clearly taken aback by it.