Tiger Woods sends message to pro golfers who supported him with red and black gear on course

By February 28, 2021 10:25 pm

Tiger Woods may never step foot on the course ever again at the PGA level, but the golf world paid tribute to him in a big way on Sunday.

The final round of the WGC-Workday Championship took place at Bradenton, and had Woods not recently suffered major injuries in a brutal car crash, he’d have been playing in it.

But his peers made his presence felt on the course anyway.

A number of golfers — Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed among them — wore black and red as a display of support for Woods. That particular color scheme was Woods’ signature look, and it made for a pretty great gesture.

It didn’t take Woods long to thank them with a heartfelt Twitter post.

The guys had heavy hearts, but they channeled those feelings to send a tremendous message to Woods, who was clearly taken aback by it.

 

