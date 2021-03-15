Tom Brady opens door for trolls, superfans to reach him by releasing phone number

Most athletes are content with using social media as their only open communication channel with fans, but Tom Brady does things differently.

Brady has been fairly active on Instagram and Twitter over the years — certainly moreso than many other 40+ year old athletes — but now he’s taking things to another level. That’s probably what happens when you win a seventh Super Bowl ring, and start worrying about issues such as running out of room on your hands to wear them all.

It’s unclear exactly what prompted him to do so, but Brady took to Twitter on Monday with a video message, in which he revealed his phone number — inviting everyone to give him a call, or drop him a text.

Trying something new here…Hit me up at (415)612-1737. Rule #1…no texting on Gamedays pic.twitter.com/fLTdAOdZmc — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 15, 2021

We’re willing to bet that the Bucs quarterback won’t even be looking at the phone, and it will likely be taken care of by one of his handlers — who might relay a message or two. It’s likely just a PR move to elevate his stock and help increase TB12’s brand equity.