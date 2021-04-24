UFC 261: Usman vs Masvidal 2
Apr 24, 2021
VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Jacksonville, Florida
UFC 261: Usman vs Masvidal 2 Results
Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)
13,844 – stacked (but only main card)
UFC PPV cards range between 15,450-4,700 points, with an average card ranking 10,500
(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)
(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)
Main Card (PPV 10:00 pm Eastern)
UFC Welterweight Championship:
Kamaru Usman (18-1, #1 ranked welterweight) vs Jorge Masvidal (35-14, #6 ranked welterweight)
UFC Women’s Strawweight Championship:
Weili Zhang (21-1, #1 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Rose Namajunas (10-4, #2 ranked women’s strawweight)
UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship:
Valentina Shevchenko (19-3, #1 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Jessica Andrade (21-8, #2 ranked women’s flyweight)
Middleweights:
Uriah Hall (17-9, #6 ranked middleweight) vs Chris Weidman (15-5, #11 ranked middleweight)
Light Heavyweights:
Anthony Smith (34-16, #6 ranked light heavyweight) vs Jimmy Crute (12-1, #8 ranked light heavyweight)
Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+ 8:00 pm Eastern)
Welterweights:
Alex Oliveira (22-9-1, 2 NC, #49 ranked welterweight) vs Randy Brown (12-4, #20 ranked welterweight)
Welterweights:
Dwight Grant (10-3, #31 ranked welterweight) vs Stefan Sekulic (12-3, #62 ranked welterweight)
Middleweights:
Karl Roberson (9-3, #29 ranked middleweight) vs Brendan Allen (15-4, #18 ranked middleweight)
Featherweights:
Pat Sabatini (13-3) vs Tristan Connelly (14-6, #50 ranked featherweight)
Early Prelims (ESPN2/ESPN+ 6:00 pm Eastern)
Bantamweights:
Danaa Batgerel (8-2, #51 ranked bantamweight) *** WINNER VIA TKO (PUNCHES) ROUND 1 (0L50)
vs Kevin Natividad (9-2, #62 ranked bantamweight)
Lightweights:
Rodrigo Vargas (11-4, #69 ranked lightweight) *** WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-26, 29-28 x 2)
vs Zhu Rong (16-3)
Flyweights:
Qileng Aori (15-6) vs Jeff Molina (8-2) *** WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (29-28 x 2, 29-27)
Women’s Strawweights:
Liang Na (9-4) vs Ariane Carnelossi (12-2, #32 ranked women’s strawweight) *** WINNER VIA TKO (PUNCHES)- ROUND 2 (1:22)
Bantamweights:
Jamey Simmons (7-3, #62 ranked bantamweight) vs Johnny Munoz (10-1, #62 ranked bantamweight)
(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)