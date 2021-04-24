UFC 261: Usman vs Masvidal 2

Apr 24, 2021

VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Jacksonville, Florida

UFC 261: Usman vs Masvidal 2 Results

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

13,844 – stacked (but only main card)

UFC PPV cards range between 15,450-4,700 points, with an average card ranking 10,500

Main Card (PPV 10:00 pm Eastern)

UFC Welterweight Championship:

Kamaru Usman (18-1, #1 ranked welterweight) vs Jorge Masvidal (35-14, #6 ranked welterweight)

UFC Women’s Strawweight Championship:

Weili Zhang (21-1, #1 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Rose Namajunas (10-4, #2 ranked women’s strawweight)

UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship:

Valentina Shevchenko (19-3, #1 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Jessica Andrade (21-8, #2 ranked women’s flyweight)

Middleweights:

Uriah Hall (17-9, #6 ranked middleweight) vs Chris Weidman (15-5, #11 ranked middleweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Anthony Smith (34-16, #6 ranked light heavyweight) vs Jimmy Crute (12-1, #8 ranked light heavyweight)

Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+ 8:00 pm Eastern)

Welterweights:

Alex Oliveira (22-9-1, 2 NC, #49 ranked welterweight) vs Randy Brown (12-4, #20 ranked welterweight)

Welterweights:

Dwight Grant (10-3, #31 ranked welterweight) vs Stefan Sekulic (12-3, #62 ranked welterweight)

Middleweights:

Karl Roberson (9-3, #29 ranked middleweight) vs Brendan Allen (15-4, #18 ranked middleweight)

Featherweights:

Pat Sabatini (13-3) vs Tristan Connelly (14-6, #50 ranked featherweight)

Early Prelims (ESPN2/ESPN+ 6:00 pm Eastern)

Bantamweights:

Danaa Batgerel (8-2, #51 ranked bantamweight) *** WINNER VIA TKO (PUNCHES) ROUND 1 (0L50)

vs Kevin Natividad (9-2, #62 ranked bantamweight)

Lightweights:

Rodrigo Vargas (11-4, #69 ranked lightweight) *** WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-26, 29-28 x 2)

vs Zhu Rong (16-3)

Flyweights:

Qileng Aori (15-6) vs Jeff Molina (8-2) *** WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (29-28 x 2, 29-27)

Women’s Strawweights:

Liang Na (9-4) vs Ariane Carnelossi (12-2, #32 ranked women’s strawweight) *** WINNER VIA TKO (PUNCHES)- ROUND 2 (1:22)

Bantamweights:

Jamey Simmons (7-3, #62 ranked bantamweight) vs Johnny Munoz (10-1, #62 ranked bantamweight)

