Gerald Meerschaert Career Earnings

LAS VEGAS, NV – JULY 9: (L-R) Thiago Santos punches Gerald Meerschaert in their middleweight bout during the UFC 213 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 9, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Gerald Meerschaert Career Earnings

(for UFC fights only – doesn’t include PPV bonuses)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Abdurakhimov – Dec 9/16 – W (Gigliotti) – $72,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Browne – Feb 19/17 – W (Janes) – $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 213 – Jul 8/17 – L (Santos) – $16,500 ($14,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

TUF 26 Finale – Dec 1/17 – W (Spicely) – $80,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

TUF 27 Finale – Jul 6/18 – W (Piechota) – $40,000 ($18,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC on Fox: Lee vs Iaquinta 2 – Dec 15/18 – L (Hermansson) – $40,000 ($35,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC on ESPN: Barboza vs Gaethje – Mar 30/19 – L (Holland) – $40,000 ($35,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC on ESPN: Covington vs Lawler – Aug 3/19 – W (Giles) – $75,000 ($35,000 to show, $35,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Joanna vs Waterson – Oct 12/19 – L (Anders) – $35,000 ($30,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 248 – Mar 7/20 – W (Winn) – $65,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 250 – Jun 6/20 – L (Heinisch) – $50,000 ($40,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Woodley – Sept 19/20 – L (Chimaev) – $60,000 ($50,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC on ESPN: Whittaker vs Gasetlum – Apr 17/21 – W (Fabinski) – $161,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC on ESPN: Barboza vs Chikadze – Aug 28/21 – W (Muradov) – $181,000 ($60,000 to show, $60,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)*

 

Career Earnings: $943,000

 

 


