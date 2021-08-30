John Harbaugh addresses questionable decision to play JK Dobbins in preseason finale

John Harbaugh was looking to get JK Dobbins more game experience, but his questionable decision may have really cost the team.

The Ravens’ offense is predicated on their run game — establishing it early, and getting into third-and-short situations. Lamar Jackson isn’t the type of quarterback to sit in the pocket and pick apart opposing defenses to consistently move the chains.

But unfortunately, they’ll now be without their most prolific running back for the entirety of the season.

Harbaugh chose to play second-year running back JK Dobbins in the team’s preseason finale against the Washington Football Team, and he tore his ACL in the exhibition matchup. The Ravens head coach has been getting plenty of criticism over the move, and here’s what he had to say about it.

“But there are other teams that don’t play their guys at all,” Harbaugh said, via ESPN. “They don’t play their starters for one snap. We are probably as close to that as we’ve… I know we’re farther down that road than we’ve ever been. We played our guys so little this offseason. It’s just been how we’ve done it. But anytime a guy gets hurt, you ask yourself those questions.”

It’s good to see Harbaugh owning up to the decision, and he raised some good points in doing so.