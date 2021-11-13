MMA Manifesto

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Rodriguez Results

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Rodriguez Results

MMA Manifesto

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Rodriguez Results

By November 13, 2021 4:20 pm

By |

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Rodriguez Fight Card

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Rodriguez
Nov 13, 2021
UFC Apex
Enterprise, Nevada

 

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Rodriguez Results

 points bet banner

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

7,455 – strong

 

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average card ranking 6,200

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

 

Main Card (ESPN+  4:00 pm Eastern)

Featherweights (five rounds):
Max Holloway   (22-6, #2 ranked featherweight) vs Yair Rodriguez   (14-2, 1 NC, #13 ranked featherweight)

Heavyweights:
Ben Rothwell   (39-13, #14 ranked heavyweight) vs Marcos Rogerio de Lima   (18-8-1, #21 ranked heavyweight)

Women’s Featherweights:
Felicia Spencer   (8-3, #18 ranked women’s bantam/featherweight) vs Leah Letson   (5-2, #22 ranked women’s bantam/featherweight)

Bantamweights:
Song Yadong   (17-5-1, 1 NC, #5 ranked bantamweight) vs Julio Arce   (17-4, #28 ranked bantamweight)

Welterweights:
Miguel Baeza   (10-1, #27 ranked welterweight) vs Kalinn ‘Khaos’ Williams   (12-2, #24 ranked welterweight)

 

Prelims (ESPN+  1:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweights:
Thiago Moises   (15-5, #36 ranked lightweight) vs Joel Alvarez   (18-2, #33 ranked lightweight)

WINNER: Joel Alvarez via TKO (Elbows & Punches) – Round 1 (3:01)

Women’s Flyweights:
Cynthia Calvillo   (9-3-1, #19 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Andrea Lee   (12-5, #9 ranked women’s flyweight)

WINNER: Andrea Lee via TKO (Corner Stoppage) – Round 2 (5:00)

Featherweights:
Sean Woodson   (8-1, #50 ranked featherweight) vs Collin Anglin   (8-2, #61 ranked featherweight)

WINNER: Sean Woodson via TKO (Body Punches) – Round 1 (4:30)

Women’s Flyweights:
Cortney Casey   (9-9, #35 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Liana Jojua   (8-4, #40 ranked women’s flyweight)

WINNER: Cortney Casey via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Lightweights:
Marc Diakiese   (14-4, #44 ranked lightweight) vs Rafael Alves   (19-10, #66 ranked lightweight)

WINNER: Rafael Alves via Submission (Guillotine Choke) – Round 1 (1:48)

Light Heavyweights:
Kennedy Nzechukwu   (6-1, #13 ranked light heavyweight) vs Da Un Jung   (14-2-1, #19 ranked light heavyweight)

WINNER: Da Un Jung via KO (Elbows) – Round 1 (3:04)

 

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

 

MMA Manifesto

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

25m

NHL 25m ago

We’re about 15 games into the 2021-22 National Hockey League season, and I couldn’t be happier. As a consumer, my needs have been (…)

1d

Chargers 1d ago

That pretty much sums it up, doesn’t it?  Thanks to Whit Watson for the videos.  Obviously, there was a lot more to the game.  However, (…)

More MMA Manifesto
Home