Tiger Woods will return to the PGA Tour as part of the 2022 Masters field this week. After weeks of speculation on whether or not he will compete at Augusta, Woods announced on Tuesday he is “going to play” at The Masters.

Here’s the moment Tiger says at the moment he feels like he’s going to play in the #themasters #TigerWoods pic.twitter.com/0n5opVCgvm — Alison Mastrangelo (@AlisonWSB) April 5, 2022

“As of right now, I feel like I am going to play,” Woods told reporters at Tuesday’s press conference. Woods’ appearance in the field sets the stage at Augusta for a return to the PGA Tour unlike any other. The 86th Masters marks the 25th Anniversary of Woods’ first Masters win, so it will be fitting for the greatest golfer ever to make his return on the course where his legendary career began.

Tiger Woods to Return at The Masters Following Car Accident

A five-time Masters Champion, Woods kept the golf world on the edge of its seat over the last week. After playing a few practice rounds at Augusta National, Woods went from being a longshot to participate to likely remaining in the field at Augusta. While Woods mentioned that he will still be a game-time decision, he will be playing another nine holes tomorrow in preparation, giving fans hope for his return to the PGA Tour.

Woods suffered several severe injuries during a car accident in February 2021. While he hasn’t made his official return, he played in the PNC Championship with his son, Charlie, where they finished second to John Daly and son. If Woods decides to return, it’ll be his 24th Masters appearance.

Tiger Woods Masters Odds

Woods has been one of the most popular bets at the Masters in 2022. Despite officially being in The Masters field, Woods still has +4500 odds to win the 2022 Masters. Some of the top golf betting sites are also offering prop bets on Tiger Woods at The Masters. Woods has +5000 odds to make a hole in one and +1000 odds to finish in the top 5 at Augusta National.

For a complete list of Tiger Woods bets, check out The Masters odds from BetOnline below.

Can Tiger Woods Win the 2022 Masters?

The 15-time major champion has made a career out of proving doubters wrong and finding a way to win under the most challenging of circumstances. He is coming off of gruesome injuries after suffering open fractures to both his right tibia and fibula in a car accident last year. Since there are no carts allowed at The Masters, Woods’ biggest challenge might be walking the course at Augusta.

Despite not playing in an official event for 17 months, Woods looked sharp in his practice round, sparking hope that he has returned to form at the age of 46. Woods also seemed confident about his chances of competing at a high level, telling reporters that he wouldn’t show up to an event unless he thinks “that [he] can win it.”

Fred Couples, who played with Woods and Justin Thomas on Monday, was also optimistic about Woods’ odds of winning the Masters. “If he can walk around here in 72 holes, he’ll contend. He’s too good. He’s too good,” Couples said.

If Tiger Woods decides to compete, golf fans can never count him out, especially since we’ve already seen him win a major tournament on one leg. At +4500 odds, most PGA Tour fans will have a hard time laying off of the five-time Masters winner this week.