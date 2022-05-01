5/1/22 Game Preview: Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets

The emotion of Friday’s combined no-hitter appeared to take a bit of energy out of the New York Mets (15-7), who played sluggish baseball by leaving a small army on the basepaths against the Philadelphia Phillies (11-11). Late homers by Kyle Schwarber and Rhys Hoskins helped the Phillies beat the Mets 4-1 to even up their weekend series at one game a piece. Both teams will look to secure the rubber game tonight with first pitch for the nationally televised affair scheduled for 7:08 p.m. at Citi Field as part of ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball package.

Right-hander Max Scherzer (3-0, 1.80 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Scherzer dominated the St. Louis Cardinals in his last start, allowing two hits and striking out 10 over seven shutout innings on Monday, but was stuck with a no-decision when the Mets couldn’t score while he was in the game. The Mets ended up winning the game 5-2 with a dramatic ninth-inning rally. The Phillies will counter with righty Zach Eflin (1-1, 3.20 ERA). Eflin picked up his first win of the season on Tuesday, allowing one run in six innings of work to defeat the Colorado Rockies at Citizen’s Bank Park.

