5/1/22 Game Preview: Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets

The emotion of Friday’s combined no-hitter appeared to take a bit of energy out of the New York Mets (15-7), who played sluggish baseball by leaving a small army on the basepaths against the Philadelphia Phillies (11-11). Late homers by Kyle Schwarber and Rhys Hoskins helped the Phillies beat the Mets 4-1 to even up their weekend series at one game a piece. Both teams will look to secure the rubber game tonight with first pitch for the nationally televised affair scheduled for 7:08 p.m. at Citi Field as part of ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball package.
Right-hander Max Scherzer (3-0, 1.80 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Scherzer dominated the St. Louis Cardinals in his last start, allowing two hits and striking out 10 over seven shutout innings on Monday, but was stuck with a no-decision when the Mets couldn’t score while he was in the game. The Mets ended up winning the game 5-2 with a dramatic ninth-inning rally. The Phillies will counter with righty Zach Eflin (1-1, 3.20 ERA). Eflin picked up his first win of the season on Tuesday, allowing one run in six innings of work to defeat the Colorado Rockies at Citizen’s Bank Park.
Local Coverage:
Television: ESPN
Radio: WCBS
New York Mets Lineup:
Sunday night starters. #LGM pic.twitter.com/0ndg6i76JZ
— New York Mets (@Mets) May 1, 2022
Pre-Game Notes:
Scherzer faced the Phillies in Philadelphia on April 13, allowing one run in five innings of work to pick up his second win of the year.
Eflin is 3-4 with a 4.83 ERA in 13 career starts against the Mets.
RHP Sean Reid-Roley was placed on the injured list with a partial UCL tear. RHP Yoan Lopez was recalled from AAA Syracuse to replace Reid-Foley on the active roster.
Mark Canha will get the night off. Jeff McNeil will shift over to left field and bat third while Luis Guillorme starts at second base and hits eighth.
Pete Alonso will serve as the designated hitter tonight. Dominic Smith will start at first base and bat sixth.
Odubel Herrera is 16 for 54 (.296) with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and five RBIs against Scherzer while Jean Segura is 9 for 27 (.333) with a homer against him.
Starling Marte is 7 for 11 (.636) with five doubles, a homer and four RBIs against Eflin.
Robinson Cano is 4 for 10 (.400) with a homer and two RBIs in his career against Eflin.
The Mets’ streak of six consecutive series victories would be snapped if they don’t beat the Phillies tonight.