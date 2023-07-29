NFL News and Rumors

19,000 Fans Attend Baltimore Ravens Open Practice On Saturday

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson throws the ball.

M&T Stadium was filled with excited Baltimore Ravens fans for the first time in over six months.

The Ravens held an open practice on Saturday, July 29, 2023, and 19,000 fans attended.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson’s contract issues with the team are long forgotten, and he received loud cheers.


Fan favorite and GOAT kicker Justin Tucker also got a lot of love from the fans.

New wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is no stranger to M&T Stadium from his days with the Cleveland Browns.

But now it is his home stadium.


And he is looking comfortable already.

 

The 2023 Baltimore Ravens

The 2022 Ravens went 10-7 and made the playoffs, losing to the Bengals on Wild Card Weekend.

Keeping everyone healthy is the key.

The AFC North division is always competitive, and 2023 looks to be no different for the Ravens with division foes Cincinnati, Cleveland, and Pittsburgh.

The Ravens see all three division foes for the first time by Week 5 in 2023 before a Week 6 trip to London to play the Tennessee Titans.

This team needs to get off to a good and fast start to have a chance of competing well.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

 

 

 

 

 

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors Ravens
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Jalen Hurts Eagles NFC Championship.

The Worst Kept Secret Is Officially Out: Philadelphia Eagles Will Wear Throwback Kelly Green Uniforms In 2023

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  29min
NFL News and Rumors
Darnell Wright
Chicago Bears Rookie Offensive Tackle Darnell Wright Accidentally Conditioned As A Wide Receiver In Offseason
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
Syndication: PackersNews
Green Bay Packers Publicly Wish LB Jonathan Garvin Happy Birthday Three Hours Before Releasing Him
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jul 28 2023
NFL News and Rumors
california kansas Illinois Sports Betting super bowl
NFL Fans React To T-Shirts Seen At Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jul 28 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton
Sean Payton Walks Back Comments About Nathaniel Hackett, Jets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jul 28 2023
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers
NFL QB Joe Flacco Is Spotted On Wildwood, New Jersey Boardwalk
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jul 28 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow
Bengals QB Joe Burrow Will Miss Several Weeks With Calf Strain
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jul 28 2023
More News
Arrow to top