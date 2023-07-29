19,000 Fans Attend Baltimore Ravens Open Practice On Saturday

M&T Stadium was filled with excited Baltimore Ravens fans for the first time in over six months.
The Ravens held an open practice on Saturday, July 29, 2023, and 19,000 fans attended.
Quarterback Lamar Jackson’s contract issues with the team are long forgotten, and he received loud cheers.
Back to making deposits at the Bank ❗️ pic.twitter.com/LiqFmgoW0P
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) July 29, 2023
The people’s QB 💜 pic.twitter.com/ucNoCpnbC3
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) July 29, 2023
Fan favorite and GOAT kicker Justin Tucker also got a lot of love from the fans.
Make some noise for the 🐐‼️ pic.twitter.com/dmVPG5mABr
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) July 29, 2023
New wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is no stranger to M&T Stadium from his days with the Cleveland Browns.
But now it is his home stadium.
First time in the Bank as a Raven for @obj ‼️ pic.twitter.com/6ysTjxz3wQ
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) July 29, 2023
And he is looking comfortable already.
😮 @obj pic.twitter.com/lkRWdT9TWt
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) July 29, 2023
The 2023 Baltimore Ravens
The 2022 Ravens went 10-7 and made the playoffs, losing to the Bengals on Wild Card Weekend.
Keeping everyone healthy is the key.
The AFC North division is always competitive, and 2023 looks to be no different for the Ravens with division foes Cincinnati, Cleveland, and Pittsburgh.
Good Morning Football host Peter Schrager:
“The Ravens are the sleeping giants of the AFC North.” pic.twitter.com/y73LbyOt8R
— Ravens Nation LIVE (@LIVERavenNation) July 28, 2023
The Ravens see all three division foes for the first time by Week 5 in 2023 before a Week 6 trip to London to play the Tennessee Titans.
Ravens 2023 schedule: pic.twitter.com/78T4lrHQAX
— Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) May 12, 2023
This team needs to get off to a good and fast start to have a chance of competing well.
