Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season will go down as the one in which the last two undefeated teams, the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles, lost their first games.

The 1972 Miami Dolphins can once again rejoice because no one is touching their perfect record this year.

POP THAT CHAMPAGNE 1972 MIAMI DOLPHINS!!!!!! No undefeated teams this season! Cheers to all the players, coaches, and staff still with us and those no longer with us. #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/4FmhRpgmI8 — Big E (@ian693) October 15, 2023

Both teams’ losses had several common traits.

They are as follows:

1. Both Teams Were On The Road Against AFC Opponents

The 49ers lost to the Browns in Cleveland, and the Eagles lost to the Jets in New York.

The home teams were definitely the underdogs, but they played well and the extra friendly noise and fan support always help in these situations.

There were streaks on the line in both games.

Brock Purdy never lost a regular season game in his career until Week 6.

He was 10-0.

#49ers QB Brock Purdy lost the first regular season game of his career. That #Browns defense is for real. Purdy today:

12 of 27 Passing

1 TD

1 INT

125 Passing Yards

7 Rushing Yardshttps://t.co/lnhfRXm9Fa pic.twitter.com/RgaXs7NGk0 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 15, 2023

The Jets had never beaten the Eagles before in NFL history; they were 0-12 against them.

2. Both Teams Were Facing A Backup Quarterback

Of course, Aaron Rodgers has been out since the first minutes of Week 1 so it has been Zach Wilson’s team in the past six weeks.

For the Browns, PJ Walker won his first start for the injured Deshaun Watson who is dealing with a rotator cuff bruise.

3. Both Teams Made Uncharacteristic Errors

Turnovers and poor execution were the general themes for both teams.

Browns and Jets upset the top 2 teams in the league on the same day. We are in the Endgame now. pic.twitter.com/UdHMGJdZvX — McNeil (@Reflog_18) October 15, 2023

A contributing factor was the stellar play of the Browns and Jets defenses.

