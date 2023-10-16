NFL News and Rumors

1972 Dolphins Can Rejoice! Undefeated San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles Lose In Week 6

Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
3 min read
New York Jets

Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season will go down as the one in which the last two undefeated teams, the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles, lost their first games.

The 1972 Miami Dolphins can once again rejoice because no one is touching their perfect record this year.

Both teams’ losses had several common traits.

They are as follows:

1. Both Teams Were On The Road Against AFC Opponents

The 49ers lost to the Browns in Cleveland, and the Eagles lost to the Jets in New York.

The home teams were definitely the underdogs, but they played well and the extra friendly noise and fan support always help in these situations.

There were streaks on the line in both games.

Brock Purdy never lost a regular season game in his career until Week 6.

He was 10-0.

The Jets had never beaten the Eagles before in NFL history; they were 0-12 against them.

2. Both Teams Were Facing A Backup Quarterback

Of course, Aaron Rodgers has been out since the first minutes of Week 1 so it has been Zach Wilson’s team in the past six weeks.

For the Browns, PJ Walker won his first start for the injured Deshaun Watson who is dealing with a rotator cuff bruise.

3. Both Teams Made Uncharacteristic Errors

Turnovers and poor execution were the general themes for both teams.

A contributing factor was the stellar play of the Browns and Jets defenses.

Browns Jets NFL News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
