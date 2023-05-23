2023 US Open: Tiger Woods Officially Out, Current Qualifiers List

It’s unfortunate, but the 2023 edition of the US Open will be played without Tiger Woods
On Monday, the USGA unveiled the list of 33 players who have qualified for the upcoming U.S. Open based on the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) and various points lists. The top 60 players in the OWGR following the PGA Championship secured exemptions into the tournament, which will take place at Los Angeles Country Club from June 15-18. Among those exemptions, 25 players who were not already eligible earned their spots, including notable names like Tyrrell Hatton, ranked 18th in the world, and major champions Jason Day and Patrick Reed.
In addition to the OWGR exemptions, five players secured their places in the field by finishing in the top five of this season’s FedExCup points list, provided they were not already exempt. Furthermore, the top two players from the 2022 DP World Tour Finals Points List, who were not already qualified, received invitations. The USGA also extended an invitation to the highest-ranked player in the current Race to Dubai rankings who did not have an exemption.
Tiger Woods is Officially Out of the 2023 US Open
However, the USGA also announced the unfortunate news that three-time U.S. Open champion Tiger Woods had withdrawn from the championship due to his ongoing recovery from a recent surgery. This marked the final year of Woods’ exemption from winning the 2019 Masters, and fans will have to wait to see him compete in the U.S. Open once again.
While the initial list of qualifiers has been released, there are still additional opportunities for players to secure their entry into the U.S. Open. Final qualifying events will be held, giving players a chance to earn their spots through intense competition. Additionally, players have until June 12 to secure their place in the top 60 of the OWGR, and winning the NCAA Division I men’s national championship also grants an exemption.
As the U.S. Open approaches, players will continue to strive for their chance to compete in this prestigious major championship, showcasing their skills on the grand stage of Los Angeles Country Club. The field is shaping up with a mix of established stars, rising talents, and players eager to make their mark in golf history. Here is the current list of qualified players:
2023 US Open Current Qualifiers
(bold – U.S. Open champion; a – amateur):
|Abraham Ancer
|22
|a-Sam Bennett
|4
|Keegan Bradley
|2, 22
|Hayden Buckley
|13
|Sam Burns
|11, 22
|Patrick Cantlay
|11, 22
|a-Ben Carr
|2
|Wyndham Clark
|22
|Corey Conners
|11, 22
|Joel Dahmen
|2
|Cameron Davis
|22
|Jason Day
|22
|Bryson DeChambeau
|1
|a-Weny Ding
|5
|Harris English
|22
|Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira
|21
|Tony Finau
|11, 12, 22
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|1, 2, 11, 22
|Tommy Fleetwood
|22
|Ryan Fox
|22
|Rickie Fowler
|22
|Adam Hadwin
|2
|Brian Harman
|11, 22
|Padraig Harrington
|3
|Tyrrell Hatton
|22
|Russell Henley
|22
|Lucas Herbert
|22
|Tom Hoge
|11, 22
|Max Homa
|11, 12, 22
|Billy Horschel
|11, 22
|Viktor Hovland
|11, 22
|Mackenzie Hughes
|13
|Sungjae Im
|11, 22
|Dustin Johnson
|1, 6
|Martin Kaymer
|1
|Si Woo Kim
|22
|Tom (Joohyung) Kim
|12, 22
|Chris Kirk
|22
|Kurt Kitayama
|22
|Brooks Koepka
|1, 7, 22
|Matt Kuchar
|22
|Thirston Lawrence
|15
|K.H. Lee
|11, 22
|Min Woo Lee
|16
|Shane Lowry
|8, 10, 22
|Hideki Matsuyama
|2, 6, 11, 22
|Denny McCarthy
|2
|a-Matthew McClean
|5
|Rory McIlroy
|2, 11, 12, 22
|Adrian Meronk
|22
|Phil Mickelson
|7
|Keith Mitchell
|22
|Francesco Molinari
|8
|Taylor Montgomery
|13
|Taylor Moore
|22
|Collin Morikawa
|2, 7, 8, 11, 22
|Joaquin Niemann
|11, 22
|Alex Noren
|22
|Guillermo Mito Pereira
|22
|Victor Perez
|22
|Thomas Pieters
|22
|J.T. Poston
|11
|a-Aldrich Potgieter
|18
|Seamus Power
|22
|Andrew Putnam
|13
|Jon Rahm
|1, 6, 11, 12, 22
|Patrick Reed
|22
|Justin Rose
|1, 22
|Xander Schauffele
|11, 12, 22
|Scottie Scheffler
|2, 6, 9, 11, 12, 22
|Adam Scott
|11, 22
|Cameron Smith
|8, 9, 11, 22
|Jordan Smith
|15
|Jordan Spieth
|1, 11, 22
|Scott Stallings
|11
|Sepp Straka
|11, 22
|Justin Suh
|14
|Adam Svensson
|22
|Nick Taylor
|13
|Sahith Theegala
|11, 22
|Justin Thomas
|7, 9, 11, 22
|Aaron Wise
|11, 22
|Gary Woodland
|1, 2
|Cameron Young
|11, 22