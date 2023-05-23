Golf News and Rumors

2023 US Open: Tiger Woods Officially Out, Current Qualifiers List

Author image
Colin Lynch
Sports Editor
It’s unfortunate, but the 2023 edition of the US Open will be played without Tiger Woods

On Monday, the USGA unveiled the list of 33 players who have qualified for the upcoming U.S. Open based on the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) and various points lists. The top 60 players in the OWGR following the PGA Championship secured exemptions into the tournament, which will take place at Los Angeles Country Club from June 15-18. Among those exemptions, 25 players who were not already eligible earned their spots, including notable names like Tyrrell Hatton, ranked 18th in the world, and major champions Jason Day and Patrick Reed.

In addition to the OWGR exemptions, five players secured their places in the field by finishing in the top five of this season’s FedExCup points list, provided they were not already exempt. Furthermore, the top two players from the 2022 DP World Tour Finals Points List, who were not already qualified, received invitations. The USGA also extended an invitation to the highest-ranked player in the current Race to Dubai rankings who did not have an exemption.

Tiger Woods is Officially Out of the 2023 US Open

However, the USGA also announced the unfortunate news that three-time U.S. Open champion Tiger Woods had withdrawn from the championship due to his ongoing recovery from a recent surgery. This marked the final year of Woods’ exemption from winning the 2019 Masters, and fans will have to wait to see him compete in the U.S. Open once again.

While the initial list of qualifiers has been released, there are still additional opportunities for players to secure their entry into the U.S. Open. Final qualifying events will be held, giving players a chance to earn their spots through intense competition. Additionally, players have until June 12 to secure their place in the top 60 of the OWGR, and winning the NCAA Division I men’s national championship also grants an exemption.

As the U.S. Open approaches, players will continue to strive for their chance to compete in this prestigious major championship, showcasing their skills on the grand stage of Los Angeles Country Club. The field is shaping up with a mix of established stars, rising talents, and players eager to make their mark in golf history. Here is the current list of qualified players:

2023 US Open Current Qualifiers

(bold – U.S. Open champion; a – amateur):

Abraham Ancer 22
a-Sam Bennett 4
Keegan Bradley 2, 22
Hayden Buckley 13
Sam Burns 11, 22
Patrick Cantlay 11, 22
a-Ben Carr 2
Wyndham Clark 22
Corey Conners 11, 22
Joel Dahmen 2
Cameron Davis 22
Jason Day 22
Bryson DeChambeau 1
a-Weny Ding 5
Harris English 22
Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira 21
Tony Finau 11, 12, 22
Matt Fitzpatrick 1, 2, 11, 22
Tommy Fleetwood 22
Ryan Fox 22
Rickie Fowler 22
Adam Hadwin 2
Brian Harman 11, 22
Padraig Harrington 3
Tyrrell Hatton 22
Russell Henley 22
Lucas Herbert 22
Tom Hoge 11, 22
Max Homa 11, 12, 22
Billy Horschel 11, 22
Viktor Hovland 11, 22
Mackenzie Hughes 13
Sungjae Im 11, 22
Dustin Johnson 1, 6
Martin Kaymer 1
Si Woo Kim 22
Tom (Joohyung) Kim 12, 22
Chris Kirk 22
Kurt Kitayama 22
Brooks Koepka 1, 7, 22
Matt Kuchar 22
Thirston Lawrence 15
K.H. Lee 11, 22
Min Woo Lee 16
Shane Lowry 8, 10, 22
Hideki Matsuyama 2, 6, 11, 22
Denny McCarthy 2
a-Matthew McClean 5
Rory McIlroy 2, 11, 12, 22
Adrian Meronk 22
Phil Mickelson 7
Keith Mitchell 22
Francesco Molinari 8
Taylor Montgomery 13
Taylor Moore 22
Collin Morikawa 2, 7, 8, 11, 22
Joaquin Niemann 11, 22
Alex Noren 22
Guillermo Mito Pereira 22
Victor Perez 22
Thomas Pieters 22
J.T. Poston 11
a-Aldrich Potgieter 18
Seamus Power 22
Andrew Putnam 13
Jon Rahm 1, 6, 11, 12, 22
Patrick Reed 22
Justin Rose 1, 22
Xander Schauffele 11, 12, 22
Scottie Scheffler 2, 6, 9, 11, 12, 22
Adam Scott 11, 22
Cameron Smith 8, 9, 11, 22
Jordan Smith 15
Jordan Spieth 1, 11, 22
Scott Stallings 11
Sepp Straka 11, 22
Justin Suh 14
Adam Svensson 22
Nick Taylor 13
Sahith Theegala 11, 22
Justin Thomas 7, 9, 11, 22
Aaron Wise 11, 22
Gary Woodland 1, 2
Cameron Young 11, 22
