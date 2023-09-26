NFL News and Rumors

3 Takeaways From Week 3 MNF Doubleheader

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Philadelphia Eagles running back D'Andre Swift

The NFL concluded its Week 3 coverage with a doubleheader of Monday Night Football games.

The first game was between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the second game beginning one hour later was between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals.

Disney used ESPN and ABC to simulcast the games.

Here are three takeaways from the MNF doubleheader.

1. The Eagles Looked Like Their 2022 Selves

The Philadelphia Eagles are 3-0 which is not surprising given that the defending NFC Champions raced out to a 7-0 start in 2022.

It should not be overlooked that the Eagles lost their 2022 offensive and defensive coordinators, Shane Steichen and Jonathan Gannon who are now the head coaches of the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals respectively.

Monday night was the first time the Eagles played a dominant game on both sides of the ball.

2. The Bengals Found A Way To Win

By sheer will, the Cincinnati Bengals found a way to win their game and avenge the Super Bowl 56 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

There seemed no way that this team was going to end the night 0-3.

Joe Burrow is clearly not 100%, but Ja’Marr Chase had a big day along with the Bengals defense.


The Bengals are now 1-2 and only one game behind everyone else in the AFC North.

 

3. Space Out The Doubleheader

These were two good games with Super Bowl participants in the past few seasons.

They would have been more enjoyable to watch had they been spaced out.

Having two Monday night games on at the same time is a baffling formula.

ESPN/ABC is competing against itself for ratings, and no one understands the purpose.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Bengals Eagles NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
twitter monday night footall rams bengals (1)

Twitter Reacts To Taylor Swift’s Morning After Visit To Kansas City, NFL’s Monday Night Football Doubleheader

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  10h
NFL News and Rumors
Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane
PFF Week 3 Player Grades: Miami Dolphins Dominate List
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  14h
NFL News and Rumors
miles sanders rough day vs seahawks (1)
Carolina Panthers’ Top Performers, Andy Dalton, Adam Thielen, Miles Sanders, Reflect On 0-3 Start, View Next NFL Opportunity Vs. 0-3 Minnesota Vikings
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  14h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals Induct 2 Legends In Ring Of Honor On MNF
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  14h
NFL News and Rumors
Travis Kelce Jason Kelce
Philadelphia Eagles Share A Witty Social Media Post Featuring Their Own Kelce And Swift Duo
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  15h
NFL News and Rumors
Taylor Swift
Could Taylor Swift buy the Chiefs?
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  18h
NFL News and Rumors
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon
Monday Night Football Week 3 Same Game Parlay Pick: +613 Odds MNF SGP Bet
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  18h
More News
Arrow to top