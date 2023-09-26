3 Takeaways From Week 3 MNF Doubleheader

The NFL concluded its Week 3 coverage with a doubleheader of Monday Night Football games.

The first game was between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the second game beginning one hour later was between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals.

Disney used ESPN and ABC to simulcast the games.

Here are three takeaways from the MNF doubleheader.

1. The Eagles Looked Like Their 2022 Selves

The Philadelphia Eagles are 3-0 which is not surprising given that the defending NFC Champions raced out to a 7-0 start in 2022.

It should not be overlooked that the Eagles lost their 2022 offensive and defensive coordinators, Shane Steichen and Jonathan Gannon who are now the head coaches of the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals respectively.

Monday night was the first time the Eagles played a dominant game on both sides of the ball.

These guys went off tonight for the @Eagles 📊 pic.twitter.com/Wweb030Itp — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 26, 2023

Dominate performance by the Eagles’ defense tonight pic.twitter.com/tmqiFYk7lZ — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) September 26, 2023

2. The Bengals Found A Way To Win

By sheer will, the Cincinnati Bengals found a way to win their game and avenge the Super Bowl 56 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

There seemed no way that this team was going to end the night 0-3.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow to @LauraRutledge on his calf: “We’re getting there. Every week will be better as long as there’s no more setbacks.” Burrow said there was no setback tonight, “Today, we got through it.” — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) September 26, 2023

Joe Burrow is clearly not 100%, but Ja’Marr Chase had a big day along with the Bengals defense.

Dominate performance by the Eagles’ defense tonight pic.twitter.com/tmqiFYk7lZ — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) September 26, 2023



The Bengals are now 1-2 and only one game behind everyone else in the AFC North.

3. Space Out The Doubleheader

These were two good games with Super Bowl participants in the past few seasons.

They would have been more enjoyable to watch had they been spaced out.

Having two Monday night games on at the same time is a baffling formula.

ESPN/ABC is competing against itself for ratings, and no one understands the purpose.

I’m good with the MNF doubleheader, but spread them out more — stagger it so that second game essentially starts at halftime of the first one — Daren Stoltzfus WESH (@DarenStoltzfus) September 25, 2023

NFL Betting Guides 2023