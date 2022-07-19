3M Open 2022: Tee Times, Featured Groups, and Weather Forecast

The PGA Tour begins the last stretch of the 2021-2022 season at TPC Twin Cities for the 3M Open. While the PGA Tour stars recover from the final major championship of the season, the 3M Open field is thinner than usual in Blaine, Minnesota this weekend. Headlining the 3M Open, Tony Finau and Hideki Matsuyama will travel back from Scotland to compete for a share of a $7,500,000 purse. While the field won’t be facing fierce winds like St. Andrews, it’ll be wet this weekend at TPC Twin Cities for the 2022 3M Open. Below, we’ll break down the 2022 3M Open tee times, featured groups, and weather forecast for this weekend.

3M Open 2022 Featured Groups

While TPC Twin Cities isn’t the strongest field on this PGA Tour stop, there are a few players to watch this weekend, including the dark horse long shot Adam Svensson. The best golf betting sites have him at +3500 odds to win.

Arguably one of the best-featured groups at the 3M Open, Tom Hoge, Hideki Matsuyama, and Sungjae Im tee off together with a round 1 tee time at 8:23 am.

Below, we’ll highlight all of the featured groups to watch in Round 1 and when they will tee off at the 2022 3M Open.

7:50 a.m. ET: Derek Lamely, Adam Svensson, Matthias Schwab

8:23 a.m. ET: Tom Hoge, Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im

8:45 a.m. ET: Lucas Glover, Stewart Cink, Brendon Todd

9:07 a.m. ET: Adam Hadwin, Ryan Moore, Vaughn Taylor

1:33 p.m. ET: Tony Finau, Jason Day, Davis Riley

1:44 p.m. ET: Chez Reavie, Cameron Champ, Michael Thompson

1:55 p.m. ET: J.T. Poston, Cam Davis, Adam Long

3M Open 2022 Round 1 Tee Times

Now that the PGA Tour returns back to the United States, tee times resume to normal hours with the earliest tee time at 7:50 a.m. ET.

Derek Lamely, Adam Svennson, and Matthias Schwab will tee things off on the first hole while Chris Stroud, Robert Garrigus, and Brian Davis will start on the 10th hole to begin the tournament.

For a breakdown of all of the 3M Open tee times for Round 1, scroll down below.

7:50 a.m. Derek Lamely, Adam Svensson, Matthias Schwab 7:50 a.m.* Chris Stroud, Robbert Garrigus, Brian Davis 8:01 a.m. Scott Piercy, Parker McLachlin, Scott Gutschewski 8:01 a.m.* Matt Every, Arjun Atwal, Matthew NeSmith 8:12 a.m. Bo Van Pelt, Ricky Barnes, Matt Wallace 8:12 a.m.* Chesson Hadley, Sahith Theegala, J.H. Kim 8:23 a.m. Richy Werenski, Nick Taylor, Dylan Frittelli 8:23 a.m.* Tom Hoge, Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im 8:34 a.m. Sung Kang, C.T. Pan, Danny Willett 8:34 a.m.* Martin Laird, Ryan Palmer, Rickie Fowler 8:45 a.m. Garrick Higgo, Tyler Duncan, Troy Merritt 8:45 a.m.* Lucas Glover, Stewart Cink, Brendon Todd 8:56 a.m. Greg Chalmers, Peter Malnati, David Lingmerth 8:56 a.m.* J.J. Henry, Beau Hossler, Maverick McNealy 9:07 a.m. Adam Hadwin, Ryan Moore, Vaughn Taylor 9:07 a.m.* James Hahn, Brian Stuard, Bill Haas 9:18 a.m. Brice Garnett, Derek Ernst, Nick Watney 9:18 a.m.* Jason Dufner, Sueng-Yul Noh, Doug Ghim 9:29 a.m. Brendan Steele, K.J. Choi, Kramer Hickok 9:29 a.m.* Satoshi Kodaira, Ted Potter, Jr., David Hearn 9:40 a.m. Mark Hensby, Kelly Kraft, Doc Redman 9:40 a.m.* James Bohn, David Skinns, Brandon Matthews 9:51 a.m. Andrew Novak, Brett Drewitt, Daniel Gale 9:51 a.m.* Jim Knous, Curtis Thompson, Cole Hammer 10:02 a.m. Chase Seiffert, Seth Reeves, Mardy Fish 10:02 a.m.* Jeff Overton, Dylan Wu, Dylan Menante 1:00 p.m. Henrik Norlander, Harry Higgs, Kiradech Aphibarnrat 1:00 p.m.* D.A. Points, Kevin Stadler, John Huh 1:11 p.m. Wesley Bryan, Sam Ryder, Hayden Buckley 1:11 p.m.* Grayson Murray, D.J. Trahan, Roger Sloan 1:22 p.m. Cameron Tringale, Brandon Hagy, Stephan Jaeger 1:22 p.m.* Ben Martin, Tommy Gainey, George McNeill 1:33 p.m. Tony Finau, Jason Day, Davis Riley 1:33 p.m.* Andrew Landry, Kevin Tway, Patton Kizzire 1:44 p.m. Chez Reavie, Cameron Champ, Michael Thompson 1:44 p.m.* Ryan Brehm, Nate Lashley, Emiliano Grillo 1:55 p.m. J.T. Poston, Cam Davis, Adam Long 1:55 p.m.* Robert Streb, Brian Gay, Martin Trainer 2:06 p.m. Ryan Armour, Adam Schenk, Hank Lebioda 2:06 p.m.* Andrew Putnam, Austin Cook, John Merrick 2:17 p.m. Kevin Chappell, Ben Crane, Max McGreevy 2:17 p.m.* Jonas Blixt, Aaron Baddeley, Camilo Villegas 2:28 p.m. Daniel Chopra, Wyndham Clark, Lee Hodges 2:28 p.m.* Scott Brown, Sean O’Hair, Cameron Percy 2:39 p.m. Jonathan Byrd, John Huston, Greyson Sigg 2:39 p.m.* Danny Lee, Paul Goydos, Joseph Bramlett 2:50 p.m. Michael Gligic, Dawie van der Walt, Chris Gotterup 2:50 p.m.* Callum Tarren, Joshua Creel, Jeff Sorenson 3:01 p.m. Bo Hoag, Nick Hardy, Chris Naegel 3:01 p.m.* Jonathan Kaye, Austin Smotherman, Rick Lamb 3:12 p.m. Ben Kohles, Jared Wolfe, Mo Lim 3:12 p.m.* Justin Lower, Paul Barjon, Andre Metzger

* indicates 10th-hole tee off

3M Open 2022 Weather Forecast

While wind may not be a factor at TPC Twin Cities, there are chances of severe rain and thunderstorms this weekend in Blaine, Minnesota.

Thursday morning and afternoon, the skies are clear and the field will be facing only 14 mph winds coming from the Northwest with gusts reaching up to 21 mph. The wind tames for the rest of the weekend with wind speeds as high as 10 mph and gusts up to 15 mph.

There is a chance of rain on Friday and Saturday with the potential for strong thunderstorms on Saturday morning, which could cause a rain delay for the field.

Heat will also be a factor on all four days with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s all weekend.

Check out the chart below for the 2022 3M Open weather forecast.