49ers QB Brock Purdy Is Having A Good Summer

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is having a good summer.

Two recent events point to the fact that things are going well for the 23-year-old Arizona native.

1. He Is Engaged

Over the weekend, Purdy got engaged to his college sweetheart Jenna Brandt.

Congrats: #49ers QB Brock Purdy announces his engagement to volleyball star Jenna Brandt. Purdy and Brandt have been dating each other since college. 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/VMPQWpN3RP — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 2, 2023

Brandt played volleyball at Iowa State where Purdy spent four years as the team’s quarterback.

She later transferred to Northern Iowa to further her volleyball career.

Brandt has been prominent at Purdy’s 49ers games during his rookie season and is his biggest cheerleader.

2. He Is Throwing

After his elbow injury in the NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles, it was not immediately clear how quickly Purdy would be able to recover.

His surgery was delayed until March due to persistent inflammation.

The timeline was a bit unclear for Purdy with the worst-case scenario being a six-month recovery and rehabilitation process.

However, Purdy is exceeding all of the initial dire expectations and is throwing the football.

Last week, he was reportedly going to Jacksonville to throw with quarterback coach Will Hewlett and orthopedic specialist Tom Gormely.

It’s been about 3.5 months since Brock Purdy’s early-March surgery and he’s already been throwing for nearly a month. If his recovery continues at this rate, consider it very likely that is the 49ers’ Week 1 starter https://t.co/9rvGUWSuu2 — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) June 26, 2023

Purdy is positioning himself to earn the 49ers QB1 position at training camp.

It would be a pleasant change of pace if the 49ers did not have quarterback drama from the get-go, but that really depends on Purdy’s health.

Casual throwing sessions are far different than repeated throwing and contact.

Waiting in the wings to compete with Purdy for the job are Trey Lance, also recovering from a season-ending injury in 2022, and the team’s free agent addition, Sam Darnold.

NFL fans want to see if Purdy is a so-called “flash in the pan” or is a bonafide starting quarterback who could have a long and successful career in the league.