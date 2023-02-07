49ers To Hire Steve Wilks As Defensive Coordinator

The San Francisco 49ers are planning to hire Steve Wilks as their next defensive coordinator, according to sources at the NFL Network. Wilks will replace DeMeco Ryans, who left the position to become the head coach of the Houston Texans.

Wilks accepts the defensive coordinator position a day after formally interviewing with the Niners.

Wilks Comes From The Carolina Panthers

Wilks began the 2022 season as the defensive passing game coordinator and secondary coach for the Carolina Panthers. When head coach Matt Rhule was fired after a 1-4 start, Wilks became the interim head coach.

Wilks revitalized the Panthers after a poor start, finishing with a 6-6 record as the interim head coach. The Panthers remained competitive under Wilks and had a chance to win the NFC South. However, the Panthers were eliminated in Week 17 with a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The veteran Wilks is a well-respected figure who has been coaching at the college and pro levels since 1995. During his first stint with Carolina from 2012-2017, Wilks and the Panthers went to the Super Bowl in the 2015 season before losing to the Denver Broncos. Wilks served as the defensive coordinator for the Panthers in 2017 and the Cleveland Browns in 2019.

In 2018, Wilks became the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals. In one season, Wilks finished 3-13 as the veteran coach was fired at the end of the year.

Wilks Inherits The NFL’s Best Defense

Wilks takes over for Ryans, who helped guide the 49ers to become the NFL’s best defense. Last season under Ryans, the Niners’ defense ranked first in yards (300.6) and points (16.3) allowed per game. The Niners’ defense includes three first-team all-pro selections: edge rusher Nick Bosa, linebacker Fred Warner, and safety Talanoa Hufanga.

Although Wilks lost out on the full-time head coaching position in Carolina, the Niners’ defensive coordinator position has been used as a stepping stone for future opportunities. The last two defensive coordinators for the 49ers, Robert Saleh and Ryans, went on to become NFL head coaches.