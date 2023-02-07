NFL News and Rumors

49ers To Hire Steve Wilks As Defensive Coordinator

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
Steve Wilks stands on the sideline as Carolina Panthers Interim Coach, and will become the 49ers Defensive Coordinator.

The San Francisco 49ers are planning to hire Steve Wilks as their next defensive coordinator, according to sources at the NFL Network. Wilks will replace DeMeco Ryans, who left the position to become the head coach of the Houston Texans.

Wilks accepts the defensive coordinator position a day after formally interviewing with the Niners.

Wilks Comes From The Carolina Panthers

Wilks began the 2022 season as the defensive passing game coordinator and secondary coach for the Carolina Panthers. When head coach Matt Rhule was fired after a 1-4 start, Wilks became the interim head coach.

Wilks revitalized the Panthers after a poor start, finishing with a 6-6 record as the interim head coach. The Panthers remained competitive under Wilks and had a chance to win the NFC South. However, the Panthers were eliminated in Week 17 with a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The veteran Wilks is a well-respected figure who has been coaching at the college and pro levels since 1995. During his first stint with Carolina from 2012-2017, Wilks and the Panthers went to the Super Bowl in the 2015 season before losing to the Denver Broncos. Wilks served as the defensive coordinator for the Panthers in 2017 and the Cleveland Browns in 2019.

In 2018, Wilks became the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals. In one season, Wilks finished 3-13 as the veteran coach was fired at the end of the year.

Wilks Inherits The NFL’s Best Defense

Wilks takes over for Ryans, who helped guide the 49ers to become the NFL’s best defense. Last season under Ryans, the Niners’ defense ranked first in yards (300.6) and points (16.3) allowed per game. The Niners’ defense includes three first-team all-pro selections: edge rusher Nick Bosa, linebacker Fred Warner, and safety Talanoa Hufanga.

Although Wilks lost out on the full-time head coaching position in Carolina, the Niners’ defensive coordinator position has been used as a stepping stone for future opportunities. The last two defensive coordinators for the 49ers, Robert Saleh and Ryans, went on to become NFL head coaches.

Topics  
49ers NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Brendan Fraser. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Brendan Fraser. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Steve Wilks stands on the sideline as Carolina Panthers Interim Coach, and will become the 49ers Defensive Coordinator.

49ers To Hire Steve Wilks As Defensive Coordinator

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  22min
NFL News and Rumors
Bill Belichick and Tom Brady of the New England Patriots embrace after winning the AFC Championship.
Tom Brady Dismisses The ‘Stupid’ Brady Vs. Belichick Debate
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles on Super Bowl Opening Night.
Eagles Jeffrey Lurie Says Jalen Hurts Has Nothing To Prove
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: AFC Wild Card-Tennessee Titans at New England Patriots
Tom Brady Poses In His Underwear, Defers FOX Gig To 2024
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  5h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs
Mahomes, Hurts Carry NFL’s Black QB Cultural Torch To Super Bowl 57
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  17h
NFL News and Rumors
J.J. Watt
Retired NFL Star J.J. Watt Climbs Camelback Mountain
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  20h
NFL News and Rumors
Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles.
Super Bowl LVII Prop Bet Involves Weight Of Jason Kelce’s Newborn
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  5h
More News
Arrow to top