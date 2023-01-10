5 Golfers to Watch at the 2023 Sony Open

The top golfers on the PGA Tour will head to Oahu, Hawaii for the 2023 Sony Open at Wai’alae Golf Course on Thursday.

The 2023 Sony Open field is headlined by Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim, and the defending champion Hideki Matsuyama. As players begin to prepare for the Major Championship season, they will look to shake out some nerves and a little bit of rust at the 2023 Sony Open.

While there are only a few big names playing in Oahu, there are few dark horses that golf fans should keep an eye on for the 2023 Sony Open and the rest of the PGA Tour.

Below, we’ll break down five golfers to watch at the 2023 Sony Open.

1. Hideki Matsuyama

Hideki Matsuyama makes his return to the 2023 Sony Open to defend his title after his T21 performance at last week’s Sentry Tournament of Champions. Last year, Matsuyama held off Russell Henley by hitting a three wood to three feet to set up an eagle on the first hole of the playoff. Matsuyama went on to win his eighth PGA Tour victory, tying KJ Choi for most wins by an Asian-born player.

2. Corey Conners

The Canadian looked to shake off some rust after finishing T18 at the Sentry Tournament of Champions last weekend. Conner’s skill set is a good match for the Wai’alae course and he has posted strong finishes at the Sony Open in the past. As usual, it’ll boil down to Conners’ short game as the Canadian’s ball striking combination always keeps him in the hunt.

Conners has three top-12 finishes in his last three appearances, making him one of the clear-cut contenders in Hawaii this week. He’s also gained strokes putting in each of his last four appearances. Conners seems comfortable on this course and will be one of the key golfers to watch this weekend.

3. Jordan Spieth

After four years, Jordan Spieth heads back to Oahu to compete in the Sony Open for the first time since 2019. While he tied for third in 2017, Spieth hasn’t quite found much success on the Wai’alae golf course.

Last season, Spieth won the Valero Texas Open and had some great finishes in the year. He played at the Sentry Tournament of Champions last week finishing T13, eight shots behind the lead.

4. Tom Kim

Tom Kim has quickly become a rising star on the PGA Tour. With a win under his belt already at The Shriners in September, he’s been playing confidently on the greens. The 20-year old has performed well at the Zozo, CJ Cup and Sentry Tournament of Champions with a T5 finish.

While he only made 11 starts in 2021-2022, Kim won the Wyndham and finished third at the Scottish Open. His T5 finish at Sentry last weekend was impressive, Kapalua is better suited for long hitter but the young Korean held his own in his debut. Now heading to the Oahu course that is more tailored towards his game, Kim may be set up for another win this season.

5.Russell Henley

Russell Henley heads back to the Waialae golf course after blowing a five-shot lead down the back nine against Matsuyama last year. While he finished second, his game fits well at this course.

Last week of the Tournament of Champions, Henley finished T30 but his lackluster finish may have been a chance to shake out some nerves before the Sony Open. Henley has all the major skill sets to contend this weekend as he looks to complete unfinished business at Oahu.