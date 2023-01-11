5 Key Golf Storylines to Watch For On The PGA Tour In 2023

The 2023 PGA Tour season is getting ready to tee off and there are some key storylines to follow after a challenging year in golf.

Despite the ongoing drama between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, the Tour is ready to begin another season with the world’s best golfers.

With just a few months remaining until the Major Championships, there are a few key headlines fans should keep in mind ahead as the season unfolds.

Scroll down below for some of the best PGA storylines in 2023.

Will Rory McIlroy Defend the FedEx Cup or Complete Grand Slam?

The Masters is the only Major left for McIlroy to complete his career slam. While his 2nd place at Augusta last season reignited the rest of his tour, it’s less likely he’ll finish his Grand Slam before winning his fourth FedEx Cup.

McIlroy loves East Lake and overcame a six-shot stroke deficit last season to win his third FedEx Cup. He may excel at East Lake but Augusta National has already had his number.

Can Scottie Scheffler Complete an Encore

It doesn’t look like Scottie Scheffler is going anywhere. After beginning the 2021-2022 PGA Tour with four wins in six starts including the Masters, Scheffler started to cool off for the remainder of the season. The PGA Tour player of the year still went on to win three runners-up and a third-place finish after his win at Augusta.

In the fall, Scheffler had two top-10 finishes in three fall starts including a T3 at the World Wide Technology Championship and a T9 at the Cadence Bank Houston Open. Now with the PGA Tour beginning again, golf fans should watch out for Scheffler. He has two chances to steal early wins at the WM Phoenix Open and World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, where he’s defending his titles.

What to Expect From Tiger Woods?

It looks like Tiger Woods is still playing golf but he’s still recovering from his car accident in 2020. While golf fans have seen glimpses of Woods’ brilliance on the course at the PNC Championship, his health is still day-to-day physically. He began to develop plantar fasciitis and was forced to pull out of the Hero World Challenge.

While Woods isn’t expected to be a full-time PGA Tour player, golf fans can still expect him to be competing at the biggest tournaments of the year including the Masters and the Open. Woods will have a better chance to contend at The Open Championship which is a relatively flat Royal Liverpool course, where he won the Major in 2006.

The Return of Tom Kim

After being sidelined by injuries in 2022, Tom Kim returns to the PGA Tour. The young golf star was the first ever to have two wins on the PGA Tour under the age of 21 since Tiger Woods.

While he’s never played on the TPC Sawgrass, Augusta National, Oak Hill, L.A.C.C, or Royal Liverpool, Kim is picking up where he left off. So far Kim has three top 20 finishes with a T-11 finish at the CJ Cup, T-10 at the Hero World Challenge, and a T5 finish at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. He also began the season with a win at the Shriners Children’s Open. With a hot start to the season, golf fans should keep a closer eye on Kim before any of the major tournaments.

Will Taylor Montgomery win PGA Tour Rookie of the Year?

After finishing one spot shy of the Tour Card in 2021, Taylor Montgomery is back with vengeance in 2022. Montgomery had nine top-10s in 17 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour and received his first Tour card.

He enters the new year at No.11 in FedEx Cup ranking thanks to six top-25 finishes in his last seven starts. In the fall, he won Birdies Fore Love by tallying the most birdies. While he hasn’t captured a Tour-Sanctioned title, he’s on pace to becoming the PGA Tour Rookie of the Year and a win some point this season.