Aaron Pico vs. Pedro Carvalho Booked for Bellator Dublin

Garrett Kerman
Sports Editor
Top-ranked Bellator featherweights Aaron Pico and Pedro Carvalho will collide at the upcoming Dublin show on Sept. 23, promotion officials confirmed to MMA Fighting. The event will take place at the 3 Arena in Ireland.

Aaron Pico vs. Pedro Carvalho

Aaron Pico (11-4) is a former top Bellator MMA featherweight prospect who has won seven of his last eight fights. He is coming off a decision win over James Gonzalez in April. Pico is a bonafide finisher, finishing 9 of his 11 wins, 7 by way of knockout.

Pedro Carvalho (13-7) is a former Bellator MMA featherweight title challenger who has lost three out of his last five fights. He is coming off a decision loss to Jeremy Kennedy in February and is looking for his first win of 2023.

The fight between Pico and Carvalho is a highly anticipated matchup between two of the top featherweights in Bellator. Pico is the more well-rounded fighter, while Carvalho is the more powerful striker.

Bellator Dublin Fight Card

The addition of Pico vs. Carvalho to the Bellator Dublin fight card brings the total number of fights on the card to 10. The main event of the card will feature a middleweight title fight between the champion Johnny Eblen and title contender Fabian Edwards. The co-main event will feature the newly added featherweight matchup between Aaron Pico and Pedro Carvalho.

Here is a complete list of fights on the Bellator Dublin fight card:

  • Johnny Eblen vs. Fabian Edwards
  • Aaron Pico vs. Pedro Carvalho
  • Mads Burnell vs. Daniel Weichel
  • Brian Moore vs. Otto Rodrigues
  • Sinead Kavanagh vs. Sara Collins
  • Luke Trainer vs. Laurynas Urbonavicius
  • Mark Ewen vs. Noah Gugnon
  • Kenny Mokhonoana vs. Josh O’Connor
  • Chiara Penco vs. Mackenzie Stiller
  • Nicolo Solli vs. Romain Debienne
MMA News UFC UFC News and Rumors
Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
