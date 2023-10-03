27-year-old Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams makes his long-awaited return to the Seattle Seahawks in their Week 4 Monday Night Football game against the New York Giants.
It has been a long and painful road to return, and Adams is expected to play a lot.
He has been out of the game for 13 months with a torn quadriceps tendon which requires a painstakingly long time to recover from.
After surgery, Adams was in a straight cast for 20 weeks.
During that time, he thought about retiring, but often, he was trying to get through the days because he was unable to do many things for himself like going to the bathroom unassisted.
His mode of transporting himself around was by wheelchair.
From @NFLGameDay Kickoff: After 385 days, some of them very dark, Jamal Adams is back on the field for the #Seahawks. pic.twitter.com/kYkkgSFd4W
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 2, 2023
For the first time in 385 days
Jamal Adams will play football tonight 🙌 pic.twitter.com/3iwqgxylsz
— B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) October 2, 2023
Welcome back, @Prez!
Jamal Adams makes his season debut tonight for the @Seahawks 🙌 pic.twitter.com/W3r3jySLWc
— NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) October 2, 2023
The irony is that Adams is resuming his NFL career where it all began.
Adams was the No. 6 overall pick of the New York Jets in the 2017 NFL Draft.
He was traded to the Seahawks prior to the 2020 season.
In the pregame warmups, Adams was spotted hugging his head coach Pete Carroll before joining his teammates on the sidelines.
Adams’s comeback has to be one of the best stories of the 2023 season.
Watch Adams with his fellow Seahawks take on the New York Giants on MNF at 8:15 PM EDT.
