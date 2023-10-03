NFL News and Rumors

After 13 Months, Seattle Seahawks Safety Jamal Adams Makes NFL Return On MNF

Wendi Oliveros
27-year-old Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams makes his long-awaited return to the Seattle Seahawks in their Week 4 Monday Night Football game against the New York Giants.

It has been a long and painful road to return, and Adams is expected to play a lot.

He has been out of the game for 13 months with a torn quadriceps tendon which requires a painstakingly long time to recover from.

After surgery, Adams was in a straight cast for 20 weeks.

During that time, he thought about retiring, but often, he was trying to get through the days because he was unable to do many things for himself like going to the bathroom unassisted.

His mode of transporting himself around was by wheelchair.

The irony is that Adams is resuming his NFL career where it all began.

Adams was the No. 6 overall pick of the New York Jets in the 2017 NFL Draft.

He was traded to the Seahawks prior to the 2020 season.

In the pregame warmups, Adams was spotted hugging his head coach Pete Carroll before joining his teammates on the sidelines.

Adams’s comeback has to be one of the best stories of the 2023 season.

Watch Adams with his fellow Seahawks take on the New York Giants on MNF at 8:15 PM EDT.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
