After Posting “Free Me,” Tae Crowder Is Freed By The New York Giants

Linebacker Tae Crowder has seen his role diminish on a surprising New York Giants team. After starting 23 games in his first two years, he has seen his snaps consistently decrease. And now, he is released.

The “Free Me” Fiasco

Before being released, Crowder had made a post on Twitter reading “Free Me #TheReaper”. The tweet was made after the end of a game against the Washington Commanders. A game that ended in a 20-20 tie, and a game that Crowder played zero defensive snaps. According to New York Post’s Ryan Dunleavy, Crowder said that he soon apologized to head coach Brian Daboll. Adding that his tweet was referring wanting more snaps instead of wanting off the team. In the prior game at Dallas, Crowder only played six snaps on defense.

Following the tweet, Crowder was a healthy scratch in the Giants’ second game against the Commanders in Week 15.

Tae Crowder: Mr. Irrelevant Success Story

Tae Crowder has become most known for being one of the biggest success stories as “Mr. Irrelevant,” or the final pick in the draft. He was selected with the 255th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Georgia. He started six games in his rookie season, recording 57 tackles, one sack, one pass breakup, and a fumble recovery for a touchdown. In 2021, he started all 17 games for the Giants, totaling 130 tackles, two interceptions, and six pass deflections.

He started the first eight games of the season before losing his job to Jaylon Smith. A big issue could be the number of missed tackles. He is up to nine in 13 games after only missing eight in the entire 2021 season, according to Football Reference. Additionally, he is also allowing a 101.7 passer rating when targeted this season.

Tae Crowder will go on waivers, where any NFL team are allowed a chance to claim him.