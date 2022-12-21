NFL News and Rumors

After Posting “Free Me,” Tae Crowder Is Freed By The New York Giants

Author image
Dylan Williams
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
After Posting "Free Me," Tae Crowder Is Freed By The New York Giants
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

Linebacker Tae Crowder has seen his role diminish on a surprising New York Giants team. After starting 23 games in his first two years, he has seen his snaps consistently decrease. And now, he is released.

The “Free Me” Fiasco

Before being released, Crowder had made a post on Twitter reading “Free Me #TheReaper”. The tweet was made after the end of a game against the Washington Commanders. A game that ended in a 20-20 tie, and a game that Crowder played zero defensive snaps. According to New York Post’s Ryan Dunleavy, Crowder said that he soon apologized to head coach Brian Daboll. Adding that his tweet was referring wanting more snaps instead of wanting off the team. In the prior game at Dallas, Crowder only played six snaps on defense.

Following the tweet, Crowder was a healthy scratch in the Giants’ second game against the Commanders in Week 15.

Tae Crowder: Mr. Irrelevant Success Story

Tae Crowder has become most known for being one of the biggest success stories as “Mr. Irrelevant,” or the final pick in the draft. He was selected with the 255th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Georgia. He started six games in his rookie season, recording 57 tackles, one sack, one pass breakup, and a fumble recovery for a touchdown. In 2021, he started all 17 games for the Giants, totaling 130 tackles, two interceptions, and six pass deflections.

He started the first eight games of the season before losing his job to Jaylon Smith. A big issue could be the number of missed tackles. He is up to nine in 13 games after only missing eight in the entire 2021 season, according to Football Reference. Additionally, he is also allowing a 101.7 passer rating when targeted this season.

Tae Crowder will go on waivers, where any NFL team are allowed a chance to claim him.

Topics  
Giants NFL News and Rumors
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dylan Williams

Dylan Williams is a contributor to the Sports Daily, based in Charlotte, NC. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington with a degree in Communication Studies. Dylan is an avid NFL, MLB, and NBA fan as well.
View All Posts By Dylan Williams

Dylan Williams

Twitter Linkedin
Dylan Williams is a contributor to the Sports Daily, based in Charlotte, NC. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington with a degree in Communication Studies. Dylan is an avid NFL, MLB, and NBA fan as well.
View All Posts By Dylan Williams

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
josh-allen

Top five performers from Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  1h
NFL News and Rumors
Sammy Watkins Will Reunite With the Baltimore Ravens
Sammy Watkins Will Reunite With the Baltimore Ravens
Author image Dylan Williams  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
b3afa-16710819550514-1920
Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes lead two-horse race for NFL MVP
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Dec 19 2022
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Minnesota Vikings
Vikings deliver biggest comeback in NFL history
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 17 2022
NFL News and Rumors
Trev Lawrence
Top Five Performers From Week 14 Of The 2022 NFL Season
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 13 2022
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles
Top Five Performers From Week 13 Of The 2022 NFL Season
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 6 2022
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland Raiders
Top five performers from Week 12 of the 2022 NFL Season
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 29 2022
More News
Arrow to top