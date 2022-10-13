Charles Oliveira faces Islam Makhachev at UFC 280 in the main event for the UFC Lightweight Title. The UFC Bantamweight Title is also on the line for Aljamain Sterling vs TJ Dillashaw. With this card being such a big one, it is only right that the stand-by fighter for the main event slot is just as big. Should the main event fall through, the UFC have someone waiting in the wings to step up.

That man is Alexander Volkanovski. The UFC Featherweight Champion has confirmed that he is back up fighter for the UFC Lightweight Title fight on October 22nd from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Volkanovski On Standby For Lightweight Title Shot

With the huge bumper card that is UFC 280 now less than 10 days away, excitement is well and truly building amongst UFC fans. Charles Oliveira takes o Islam Makhachev for the UFC Lightweight Title in the main event of the card. Also on the bill is Aljamain Sterling defending his bantamweight belt against former champion, TJ Dillashaw. Petr Yan and Sean O’Malley also feature on the main card in a great fight at 135-pounds, with Beneil Dariush facing Mateusz Gamrot in a lightweight contender match-up too.

Some huge names also feature earlier on such as Katlyn Chookagian, Belal Muhammed, Sean Brady, Volkan Oezdemir and Nikita Krylov amongst others. This card is well and truly stacked with talent, and looks to have all the makings of one of the best cards the UFC have ever put on.

Like any fight, there is always a chance it could fall at the final hurdle with a fighter getting injured in fight week or missing weight. Well, to answer that question and to make sure the event goes ahead regardless, the UFC have lined up Alexander Volkanovski, the featherweight champ, to wait in the wings just in case one of the main event fighters pulls out or fails to make weight.

What a prospect this is! Volkanovski has looked incredible in the past few years at featherweight, beating every man put in front of him. The fact that he is ready and waiting to step in at the last minute if something does go wrong with the main event is admirable. You wouldn’t put it past him winning the fight either if he was called upon!

Here is how the Australian MMA superstar confirmed that he is the back up fighter for the UFC Lightweight Title fight at UFC 280:

It’s Official, I’m the back up fighter for the Light Weight title!

See you all in Abu Dhabi 👊 #UFC280https://t.co/KkRCv1N04Y — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) October 10, 2022

Of course everyone hopes that neither Charles Oliveira nor Islam Makhachev have to pull out of the main event. However, it is reassuring to know that the UFC have a plan B for if something does go wrong between now and October 22nd.

‘Volk’ will fly out to Abu Dhabi just in case he is called upon to fight in the main event. UFC 280 is the biggest event of the year for the company, with two title fights as well as a stacked undercard full of immense talent.

The Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates is the destination for this stellar card. Do not miss it! It promises to be absolutely incredible.