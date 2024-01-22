UFC News and Rumors

Amanda Nunes: “I still feel like a champion”, hints at a potential comeback

Author image
Garett Kerman
Sports Editor
2 min read
amanda nunes felicia spencer

The combat sports world collectively held its breath when Amanda “The Lioness” Nunes, the seemingly invincible two-division champion, announced her retirement in June 2023. It was a decision that sent shockwaves through the MMA community, leaving a void in the women’s bantamweight and featherweight divisions that many believed would be impossible to fill.

However, just as the dust began to settle, whispers of a potential Nunes return started to circulate. These whispers grew louder this past weekend, as Nunes took to social media to express her mixed emotions after witnessing Raquel Pennington’s dominant victory over Mayra Bueno Silva to claim the vacant bantamweight title.

Amanda Nunes still has the desire to be champion

Amanda Nunes:

“Happy for Raquel Pennington,” Nunes wrote on Twitter, “but I still feel like a champion.”

The seven-word statement was met with an avalanche of reactions. Fans, analysts, and even fellow fighters were left to dissect and decipher the hidden meaning behind Nunes’ cryptic message. Was it simply a show of sportsmanship towards a deserving Pennington, or was it a subtle hint that the fire of competition still burns brightly within the Brazilian superstar?

In a recent interview, Nunes offered a tantalizing glimpse into her current mindset. “Retirement is good,” she admitted. “I’m enjoying my time away from the pressure of training and fighting. I’m healthy, I’m happy, and I’m spending time with my family.”

However, the glint in her eyes and the slight tremor in her voice as she spoke betrayed a hint of something else. “But,” she continued, “I do miss the competition. I miss the feeling of stepping into the Octagon and proving myself. And let’s be honest, I’m not sure anyone else out there is on my level.”

The statement was a barely veiled challenge to the current crop of bantamweight contenders. Nunes, it seems, is keeping a close eye on the division, and the competitive spirit that has defined her career remains as fierce as ever.

So, will we see Amanda Nunes grace the Octagon once again? The answer, for now, remains shrouded in uncertainty. But one thing is clear: the fire of the Lioness has not been extinguished. The embers of her fighting spirit still glow, and the possibility of a triumphant return cannot be ruled out.

Topics  
MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
