Amanda Ribas Undergoes Surgery for Broken Orbital Bone Following UFC Loss to Maycee Barber

Garrett Kerman
Amanda Ribas, who suffered a knockout loss to Maycee Barber at UFC on ABC 5 in June 2023, needs to undergo surgery for a broken orbital bone. The injury was discovered after the fight and Ribas is scheduled for surgery to repair the damage.

Amanda Ribas Injury

Amanda Ribas suffered a knockout loss to Maycee Barber at UFC on ABC 5 in June 2023. After the fight, it was discovered that Ribas had suffered a broken orbital bone. The injury likely occurred during the fight, as Ribas was hit with a number of hard shots from Barber.

The Surgery

Ribas will undergo surgery to repair the broken orbital bone shortly after speaking with reporters regarding her injury. She will be expected to make a full recovery after her surgery is completed but it remains to be seen how long it will take for her to get back to training and be allowed to fight again. We may not see her until the end of the year or possibly next year now due to this injury that she sustained in a brutal barnburner of a fight with Maycee Barber.

Mayce Barber’s Rise in the Flyweight Division

Maycee Barber made a huge mark on the flyweight division with her big TKO win over a mainstay in the top 10 of the division Amanda Ribas. Barber had her fair share of up and down moments of her career, especially when she tore her ACL when she fought Roxanne Modafferi and then lost a lopsided decision to the current flyweight champion Alexa Grasso.

She has since won five in a row and is looking to get that loss back against Alexa Grasso whether she is the flyweight champion or not. Barber vows that she is a completely different fighter since they last fought and would beat her in a rematch. Unfortunately, Barber will have to wait her turn as Valentina Shevchenko gets her first crack at the newly crowned flyweight champion.

The good thing for Barber right now is she is one of the hottest fighters in the division right now and is surging up the rankings and could be in title contention before she knows it.

 

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle.
