MLB News and Rumors

American League West heating up

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
MLB: ALDS-Houston Astros at Oakland Athletics

As we approach the last week of the Major League Baseball regular season, the American League West will be fascinating to watch. The Texas Rangers currently lead the division with a record of 87 wins and 68 losses. The Houston Astros are in second place at 85 wins and 71 losses and the Seattle Mariners are in third place at 84 wins and 71 losses.

Battling for three playoff spots

The Rangers are seeded second in the American League with a winning percentage of .561. The Astros have only won three of 10 games, but are not only in the hunt for a division title (two and a half games back of the Rangers), but in a wildcard chase as well. Houston is two games back of the Toronto Blue Jays for the second wildcard spot in the American League, and the Seattle Mariners are two and a half games back.

Who do the Mariners, Astros and Rangers have left?

Even though the Mariners are on the outside looking in at the moment, they will be facing the teams in front of them in the American League West over the last week. The Mariners have three games left against the Houston Astros starting Monday through to Wednesday in the Pacific Northwest region. Seattle then has a four game series against the Texas Rangers from Thursday to Sunday. The Rangers meanwhile have three games this week starting Monday against the Los Angeles Angels, and the Astros finish the season with three interleague games in Arizona.

Who are the teams’ stars?

Offensively, Astros rightfielder Kyle Tucker of Tampa, Florida leads the American League with 109 runs batted in. Rangers shortstop Corey Seager of Charlotte, North Carolina leads the American League with a .333 batting average. Mariners centerfielder Julio Rodriguez of Loma de Cabrera leads the American League with 179 hits, and Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien of San Francisco, California is second in the American League with 178 hits.

On the mound, Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez of Sabana Grande de Palenque is second in the American League with 20 quality starts. He is slated to start Wednesday in Seattle.

 

 

 

Topics  
Astros Mariners MLB News and Rumors Rangers
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
George Brett

Who Are The Top 10 Kansas City Royals Home Run Hitters Ever?

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 23 2023
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: New York Mets at Atlanta Braves
Braves superstar Ronald Acuna becomes first 40/60 man
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 23 2023
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_18137555_168396541_lowres-2
The A’s Are Not The Only Team Who Gave Miguel Cabrera An Out-Of-Touch Retirement Gift
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Sep 22 2023
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_19241005_168396541_lowres-2
MLB Playoff Chase Preview: September 22
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 22 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Jeff Greenberg
Tigers name Jeff Greenberg new general manager
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 22 2023
MLB News and Rumors
jeff-bagwell
Who are the top 10 Houston Astros Home Run Hitters Ever?
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 21 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Jasson Dominguez
Yankees rookie prospect Jasson Dominguez out long term with Tommy John Surgery
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 21 2023
More News
Arrow to top