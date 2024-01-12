Amir Albazi OUT, Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Royval 2 in Mexico City

The flyweight division is set to explode in Mexico City on February 24th, as Brandon Moreno and Brandon Royval lock horns in a rematch after Amir Albazi had to withdraw due to injury. This explosive encounter is a rematch from their prior fight at UFC 265 back in November 2020. This fight promises fireworks between two of the division’s most dynamic and exciting contenders.

Moreno, the beloved “Assassin Baby,” needs no introduction to Mexican fight fans. The Tijuana native captured the UFC flyweight championship in 2021 with a stunning victory over Deiveson Figueiredo, before controversially losing the belt in their immediate rematch. His subsequent defeat to Alexandre Pantoja in a valiant attempt to reclaim the gold may have dampened his momentum, but Moreno’s fighting spirit and captivating in-cage persona remain as potent as ever.

Standing across the octagon will be Royval, the enigmatic “Raw Dawf.” A fighter with a knack for the unorthodox, Royval’s unpredictable attacks and slick grappling have earned him a cult following. His own shot at flyweight gold was thwarted by Pantoja in 2023, but “Raw Dawg” stepped up with an opportunity to not only bounce back but also revenge a loss that he’s been wanting back for a while now.

The first clash between Moreno and Royval at UFC 265 was a instant classic, etched in the annals of MMA history. Moreno’s relentless pressure and relentless striking ultimately proved too much for Royval, who succumbed to a shoulder injury in the third round. However, the legitimacy of the TKO victory was fiercely contested, leaving a bitter taste in the mouths of both fighters and fans alike.

With both men harboring championship aspirations and a burning desire to settle the score, UFC Mexico City promises a battle for the ages. Moreno, fueled by his hometown support and insatiable hunger for redemption, will be looking to unleash his trademark blend of speed, power, and Mexican swagger. Royval, on the other hand, will be eager to showcase his improved striking and refined grappling, hoping to prove that his first encounter with “The Assassin Baby” was merely a hiccup in his meteoric rise.

The stakes couldn’t be higher for this flyweight firecracker. The winner will not only claim the interim title and establish themselves as the top contender, but also earn the right to challenge the reigning flyweight champion, Alexandre Pantoja. With the rabid Mexican crowd roaring in the background, Moreno and Royval are poised to deliver a night of unforgettable action that will leave fans on the edge of their seats.