In case you missed it, the Philadelphia Eagles are selling their own liquor.

Labeled Bird Gang, there are two varieties so far: vodka and bourbon.

Future products will be introduced that link milestones and celebratory moments in the team’s history.

In the meantime, those people special enough to make the distribution list for free bottles as part of the introductory marketing campaign are enjoying their gifts.

You would think those people would be tied to the Eagles past including players and coaches.

It would not be far fetched to assume that the Eagles sent bottles to their former coach Andy Reid.

But one person took to Twitter to share his loot and openly wonder (but not regret) how he got on the distribution list.

He is JJ Watt.

Do I know how I got on the Philadelphia Eagles mailing list?

Not a single clue. Am I mad about it?

Nope. This is some phenomenal branding.

Kelly Green jerseys are going to be incredible. pic.twitter.com/ksGOvQ7qY0 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 19, 2023

He has absolutely nothing to do with the Eagles, but maybe he made the list because of his social media following.

Watt shared pictures of the bottles with kelly green and white lettering and Eagles logo on the label.

Eagles fans will be out in droves shopping for these products, and they break them open during an interesting and intense Sunday night football game between their team and the Miami Dolphins.

NFL Betting Guides 2023