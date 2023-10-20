NFL News and Rumors

An Unlikely Person Was On The Distribution List For New Philadelphia Eagles Branded Bird Gang Liquors

Wendi Oliveros
Bird Gang Liquors

In case you missed it, the Philadelphia Eagles are selling their own liquor.

Labeled Bird Gang, there are two varieties so far: vodka and bourbon.

Future products will be introduced that link milestones and celebratory moments in the team’s history.

In the meantime, those people special enough to make the distribution list for free bottles as part of the introductory marketing campaign are enjoying their gifts.

You would think those people would be tied to the Eagles past including players and coaches.

It would not be far fetched to assume that the Eagles sent bottles to their former coach Andy Reid.

An Unlikely Person Was On The Distribution List For New Philadelphia Eagles Branded Bird Gang Liquors

But one person took to Twitter to share his loot and openly wonder (but not regret) how he got on the distribution list.

He is JJ Watt.

An Unlikely Person Was On The Distribution List For New Philadelphia Eagles Branded Bird Gang Liquors

He has absolutely nothing to do with the Eagles, but maybe he made the list because of his social media following.

Watt shared pictures of the bottles with kelly green and white lettering and Eagles logo on the label.

Eagles fans will be out in droves shopping for these products, and they break them open during an interesting and intense Sunday night football game between their team and the Miami Dolphins.

Eagles NFL News and Rumors
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
