Andy Reid Says Patrick Mahomes Deserves To Win NFL MVP

Before Super Bowl LVII, the league will hand out awards to its best players at NFL Honors on Thursday night. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a finalist for MVP, and head coach Andy Reid believes the superstar player “deserves” the award.

“I think he’s deserving of it, for sure,” Reid said in his press conference on Thursday morning. “He works extremely hard, as you know, at his profession. He works hard to be the best. He tries to help our team be the best. He says it every day when he comes into practice, into the huddle, ‘Let’s be great today.’”

Mahomes Is The Favorite To Win

After a fantastic 2022 regular season, Mahomes is one of five finalists for MVP. His fellow nominees include Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, and Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

Mahomes is the favorite to win his MVP after making the NFL All-Pro First Team. Voted on by the Associated Press, Mahomes secured 49 of 50 first-team votes.

Mahomes finished the season with an NFL-best 5,250 yards passing, a new career high. The Chiefs quarterback threw 41 touchdowns and 12 interceptions and helped Kansas City lock up the number-one overall seed in the AFC Playoffs.

Mahomes Looking For Second MVP

Mahomes is looking to win his second MVP award in five years. If Mahomes wins, he will become the 10th player to win multiple MVP awards. Peyton Manning has the most MVPs of all time with five, followed by Aaron Rodgers with four.

Jim Brown, Johnny Unitas, Brett Favre, and Tom Brady each won three MVPs, while Joe Montana, Steve Young, and Kurt Warner won two.

In recent history, the MVP has become a quarterback-driven award. If Mahomes wins, it will be the 10th straight year a quarterback is named MVP. The last non-quarterback to win MVP is running back Adrian Peterson of the Minnesota Vikings in the 2012 season.