Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves Agree To Five-Year Extension

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has agreed to a five-year rookie maximum extension that could be worth $260 million. Edwards will receive a guaranteed $207 million. Edwards’s agents, Bill Duffy and Joe Branch of WME Sports, informed ESPN of the contract on Monday.

Timberwolves Lock Up Anthony Edwards To Long-Term Extension

Edwards is coming off an All-Star season in which he led set career-highs in points, rebounds, and assists.

Edwards averaged 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.4 assists this past season, his third as a pro.

Edwards helped guide the Wolves to the No. 8 seed in the opening round of the playoffs.

In five postseason games, Edwards led the Timberwolves in scoring with 31.6 points per game. However, the Timberwolves lost to the eventual champion Denver Nuggets in five games.

Edwards, the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, thanked the Timberwolves organization in a statement.

“I’m humbled, appreciative, and excited to remain in Minnesota as a part of this incredible Timberwolves organization,” Edwards said. “It’s amazing to see where hard work can take you.”

In addition to the massive contract extension, Edwards introduced a new initiative, “Don’t Follow The Wave.” It will benefit the underserved youth in the Minnesota community.

I want to do everything I can to help as many young people as I can and help set them on the right path,” Edwards said about the initiative.

