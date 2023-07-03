NBA News and Rumors

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves Agree To Five-Year Extension

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has agreed to a five-year rookie maximum extension that could be worth $260 million. Edwards will receive a guaranteed $207 million. Edwards’s agents, Bill Duffy and Joe Branch of WME Sports, informed ESPN of the contract on Monday.

Timberwolves Lock Up Anthony Edwards To Long-Term Extension

Edwards is coming off an All-Star season in which he led set career-highs in points, rebounds, and assists.

Edwards averaged 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.4 assists this past season, his third as a pro.

Edwards helped guide the Wolves to the No. 8 seed in the opening round of the playoffs.

In five postseason games, Edwards led the Timberwolves in scoring with 31.6 points per game. However, the Timberwolves lost to the eventual champion Denver Nuggets in five games.

Anthony Edwards

Edwards, the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, thanked the Timberwolves organization in a statement.

“I’m humbled, appreciative, and excited to remain in Minnesota as a part of this incredible Timberwolves organization,” Edwards said. “It’s amazing to see where hard work can take you.”

In addition to the massive contract extension, Edwards introduced a new initiative, “Don’t Follow The Wave.” It will benefit the underserved youth in the Minnesota community.

I want to do everything I can to help as many young people as I can and help set them on the right path,” Edwards said about the initiative.

NBA Betting Guides 2023

 

Topics  
NBA News and Rumors Timberwolves
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NBA News and Rumors

NBA News and Rumors
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden

Sixers’ James Harden Exercises Option, Will Seek Trade

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jun 29 2023
NBA News and Rumors
San Antonio Spurs draft pick Victor Wembanyama
Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama To Skip California Classic, Will Play In Las Vegas Summer League
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jun 28 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic
Nikola Vucevic Agrees To Contract Extension With Chicago Bulls
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jun 28 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Chris Paul and Stephen Curry
Chris Paul ‘Excited’ To Play Alongside Stephen Curry
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jun 26 2023
NBA News and Rumors
San Antonio Spurs draft pick Victor Wembanyama
Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama Will Not Play For France In FIBA World Cup
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jun 26 2023
NBA News and Rumors
John Collins Hawks
Atlanta Hawks Trade John Collins To Utah Jazz
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jun 26 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) controls the ball
WATCH: Damian Lillard Listens To “Miami” On His Instagram Live
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jun 23 2023
More News
Arrow to top