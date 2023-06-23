UFC News and Rumors

Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann 2 set for UFC Singapore

Garrett Kerman
The UFC has announced that Anthony Smith and Ryan Spann will have a rematch at UFC Singapore on August 26, 2023. The two fighters previously faced each other in September 2021, with Smith winning the fight.

 Anthony Smith needs a big win against Ryan Spann

Smith has not won since defeating Spann in September 2021. The one-time UFC light heavyweight title challenger is 4-4 in his past eight outings. Despite his recent struggles, Smith remains a dangerous fighter with a wealth of experience. He has faced some of the best fighters in the division and has proven himself to be a tough and durable opponent.

Ryan Spann looks to rebound against a familiar foe

Spann is coming off a first-round submission loss to Nikita Krylov in March 2023. Prior to that, he had won two fights in a row, including a knockout victory over Dominick Reyes. Spann is a talented fighter with a well-rounded skill set. He has knockout power in his hands and is also dangerous on the ground.

Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Early Prediction

The first fight between Smith and Spann was a short one, with Smith submitting Spann in the first round. However, Spann has shown that he is a tough and resilient fighter, and he will be looking to avenge his loss in the rematch. Smith will need to use his experience and technical skills to keep Spann at bay and avoid getting caught with a big shot. If he can do that, he should be able to win a decision or possibly even finish Spann late in the fight. However, if Spann can land one of his powerful strikes, he could end the fight at any moment. This is a closely matched fight, and it could go either way.

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

