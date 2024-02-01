Golf News and Rumors

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2024 History, Past Winners & Results

Gia Nguyen
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2024 History, Past Winners & Results

The PGA Tour will head up the coastline for the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. It’ll be the last event on the Tour that is featured across two courses and the world’s best players compete at the iconic event. Below, we’ll uncover the history behind the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, along with past winners and notable results from previous tournaments.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am History

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am was established in 1937. It was originally known as the Bing Crosby National Pro-Amateur and is one of the few pro-ams on the Tour that invites some of the biggest celebrities and professional athletes.

This year, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will follow a different format. The Pro-Am will only take place on Thursday and Friday and will be just 36 holes. Meanwhile, the professionals are set to play throughout the weekend with a shot to win a share of a massive purse.

Since the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am was selected to be a signature event, it will feature it’s biggest purse in tournament history at $20 million.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Past Winners & Results

The pro-am has been running since 1937 and has only been canceled a few times due to weather and war.

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am has had many notable past winners, including Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Davis Love III, Jack Nicklaus, and Vijay Singh.

The event has also featured notable celebrities like Bill Murray, Kevin Costner, Steven Young, Tom Brady, Justin Timberlake, and more.

There have been 13 players that have won the tournament multiple times. Tied for first place, Mark O’Meara and Phil Mickelson have won the event five times apiece. Meanwhile, Sam Snead has won the event a total of four times.

For a complete list of the past winners at the Farmer’s Insurance Open, check out the results below.

Year Winner To par Runner(s)-up Purse ($) Winner’s

share ($)
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
2024 TBD TBD TBD 20,000,000 3,600,000
2023 Justin Rose −18 Brendon Todd

Brandon Wu

 9,000,000 1,620,000
2022 Tom Hoge −19 Jordan Spieth 8,700,000 1,566,000
2021 Daniel Berger −18 Maverick McNealy 7,800,000 1,404,000
2020 Nick Taylor −19 Kevin Streelman 7,800,000 1,404,000
2019 Phil Mickelson (5) −19 Paul Casey 7,600,000 1,368,000
2018 Ted Potter Jr. −17 Jason Day

Dustin Johnson

Phil Mickelson

Chez Reavie

 7,400,000 1,332,000
2017 Jordan Spieth −19 Kelly Kraft 7,200,000 1,296,000
2016 Vaughn Taylor −17 Phil Mickelson 7,000,000 1,260,000
AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am
2015 Brandt Snedeker (2) −22 Nick Watney 6,800,000 1,224,000
2014 Jimmy Walker −11 Dustin Johnson

Jim Renner

 6,600,000 1,188,000
2013 Brandt Snedeker −19 Chris Kirk 6,500,000 1,170,000
2012 Phil Mickelson (4) −17 Charlie Wi 6,400,000 1,152,000
2011 D. A. Points −15 Hunter Mahan 6,300,000 1,134,000
2010 Dustin Johnson (2) −16 David Duval

J. B. Holmes

 6,200,000 1,116,000
2009 Dustin Johnson −15 Mike Weir 6,100,000 1,098,000
2008 Steve Lowery −10 Vijay Singh 6,000,000 1,080,000
2007 Phil Mickelson (3) −20 Kevin Sutherland 5,500,000 990,000
2006 Arron Oberholser −17 Rory Sabbatini 5,400,000 972,000
2005 Phil Mickelson (2) −19 Mike Weir 5,300,000 954,000
2004 Vijay Singh −16 Jeff Maggert 5,300,000 954,000
2003 Davis Love III (2) −14 Tom Lehman 4,500,000 900,000
2002 Matt Gogel −14 Pat Perez 4,000,000 720,000
2001 Davis Love III −16 Vijay Singh 4,000,000 720,000
2000 Tiger Woods −15 Matt Gogel

Vijay Singh

 4,000,000 720,000
1999 Payne Stewart −10 Frank Lickliter 2,800,000 504,000
1998 Phil Mickelson −14 Tom Pernice Jr. 2,500,000 450,000
1997 Mark O’Meara (5) −20 David Duval

Tiger Woods

 1,900,000 342,000
1996 Canceled after two rounds due to weather
1995 Peter Jacobsen −17 David Duval 1,400,000 252,000
1994 Johnny Miller (3) −7 Jeff Maggert

Corey Pavin

Kirk Triplett

Tom Watson

 1,250,000 225,000
1993 Brett Ogle −12 Billy Ray Brown 1,250,000 225,000
1992 Mark O’Meara (4) −13 Jeff Sluman 1,100,000 198,000
1991 Paul Azinger −14 Brian Claar

Corey Pavin

 1,100,000 198,000
1990 Mark O’Meara (3) −7 Kenny Perry 1,000,000 180,000
1989 Mark O’Meara (2) −11 Tom Kite 1,000,000 180,000
1988 Steve Jones −8 Bob Tway 700,000 126,000
1987 Johnny Miller (2) −10 Payne Stewart 600,000 108,000
1986 Fuzzy Zoeller −11 Payne Stewart 600,000 108,000
Bing Crosby National Pro-Am
1985 Mark O’Meara −5 Kikuo Arai

Larry Rinker

Curtis Strange

 500,000 90,000
1984 Hale Irwin −10 Jim Nelford 400,000 72,000
1983 Tom Kite −12 Rex Caldwell

Calvin Peete

 325,000 58,500
1982 Jim Simons −14 Craig Stadler 300,000 54,000
1981 John Cook −7 Bobby Clampett

Ben Crenshaw

Hale Irwin

Barney Thompson

 225,000 40,500
1980 George Burns −8 Dan Pohl 300,000 54,000
1979 Lon Hinkle −4 Andy Bean

Mark Hayes

 300,000 54,000
1978 Tom Watson (2) −8 Ben Crenshaw 225,000 45,000
1977 Tom Watson −15 Tony Jacklin 200,000 40,000
1976 Ben Crenshaw −7 Mike Morley 185,000 37,000
1975 Gene Littler −8 Hubert Green 185,000 37,000
1974 Johnny Miller −8 Grier Jones 138,750 27,750
1973 Jack Nicklaus (3) −6 Raymond Floyd

Orville Moody

 180,000 36,000
1972 Jack Nicklaus (2) −4 Johnny Miller 140,000 28,000
1971 Tom Shaw −10 Arnold Palmer 135,000 27,000
1970 Bert Yancey −10 Jack Nicklaus 125,000 25,000
1969 George Archer −5 Bob Dickson

Dale Douglass

Howie Johnson

 125,000 25,000
1968 Johnny Pott −3 Billy Casper

Bruce Devlin

 80,000 16,000
1967 Jack Nicklaus −4 Billy Casper 80,000 16,000
1966 Don Massengale −4 Arnold Palmer 104,500 11,000
1965 Bruce Crampton −3 Tony Lema 84,500 7,500
1964 Tony Lema −4 Gay Brewer

Bo Wininger

 60,000 5,800
1963 Billy Casper (2) −3 Dave Hill

Jack Nicklaus

Gary Player

Bob Rosburg

Art Wall Jr.

 50,000 5,300
1962 Doug Ford −2 Joe Campbell 50,000 5,300
1961 Bob Rosburg −6 Roberto De Vicenzo

Dave Ragan

 50,000 5,300
1960 Ken Venturi −2 Julius Boros

Tommy Jacobs

 50,000 4,000
1959 Art Wall Jr. −9 Jimmy Demaret

Gene Littler

 4,000
Bing Crosby National Pro-Am Golf Championship
1958 Billy Casper −11 Dave Marr 4,000
1957 Jay Hebert −3 Cary Middlecoff 2,500
1956 Cary Middlecoff (2) −14 Mike Souchak 2,500
1955 Cary Middlecoff −7 Julius Boros

Paul McGuire

 2,500
1,954 Dutch Harrison (2) −6 Jimmy Demaret 2,000
1953 Lloyd Mangrum (2) −12 Julius Boros 2,000
Bing Crosby Pro-Am
1952 Jimmy Demaret 1 Art Bell 2,000
1951 Byron Nelson −7 Cary Middlecoff 2,000
1950 Jack Burke Jr.

Dave Douglas

Smiley Quick

Sam Snead (4)

 −2 2,000[c]
1949 Ben Hogan −8 Jim Ferrier 2,000
1948 Lloyd Mangrum −10 Stan Leonard 2,000
1947 George Fazio

Ed Furgol

 −3 2,000[d]
1943–1946: No tournament due to World War II
1942 Johnny Dawson (a) −11 Leland Gibson

Lloyd Mangrum

 (800)[e]
1941 Sam Snead (3) −8 Craig Wood 500
1940 Ed Oliver −9 Vic Ghezzi 500
1939 Dutch Harrison Byron Nelson

Horton Smith

 500
1938 Sam Snead (2) −5 Jimmy Hines 500
1937 Sam Snead −4 George Von Elm 500
Golf News and Rumors
Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
