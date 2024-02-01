AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2024 History, Past Winners & Results

The PGA Tour will head up the coastline for the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. It’ll be the last event on the Tour that is featured across two courses and the world’s best players compete at the iconic event. Below, we’ll uncover the history behind the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, along with past winners and notable results from previous tournaments.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am History

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am was established in 1937. It was originally known as the Bing Crosby National Pro-Amateur and is one of the few pro-ams on the Tour that invites some of the biggest celebrities and professional athletes.

This year, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will follow a different format. The Pro-Am will only take place on Thursday and Friday and will be just 36 holes. Meanwhile, the professionals are set to play throughout the weekend with a shot to win a share of a massive purse.

Since the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am was selected to be a signature event, it will feature it’s biggest purse in tournament history at $20 million.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Past Winners & Results

The pro-am has been running since 1937 and has only been canceled a few times due to weather and war.

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am has had many notable past winners, including Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Davis Love III, Jack Nicklaus, and Vijay Singh.

The event has also featured notable celebrities like Bill Murray, Kevin Costner, Steven Young, Tom Brady, Justin Timberlake, and more.

There have been 13 players that have won the tournament multiple times. Tied for first place, Mark O’Meara and Phil Mickelson have won the event five times apiece. Meanwhile, Sam Snead has won the event a total of four times.

For a complete list of the past winners at the Farmer’s Insurance Open, check out the results below.

Year Winner To par Runner(s)-up Purse ($) Winner’s share ($) AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2024 TBD TBD TBD 20,000,000 3,600,000 2023 Justin Rose −18 Brendon Todd Brandon Wu 9,000,000 1,620,000 2022 Tom Hoge −19 Jordan Spieth 8,700,000 1,566,000 2021 Daniel Berger −18 Maverick McNealy 7,800,000 1,404,000 2020 Nick Taylor −19 Kevin Streelman 7,800,000 1,404,000 2019 Phil Mickelson (5) −19 Paul Casey 7,600,000 1,368,000 2018 Ted Potter Jr. −17 Jason Day Dustin Johnson Phil Mickelson Chez Reavie 7,400,000 1,332,000 2017 Jordan Spieth −19 Kelly Kraft 7,200,000 1,296,000 2016 Vaughn Taylor −17 Phil Mickelson 7,000,000 1,260,000 AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am 2015 Brandt Snedeker (2) −22 Nick Watney 6,800,000 1,224,000 2014 Jimmy Walker −11 Dustin Johnson Jim Renner 6,600,000 1,188,000 2013 Brandt Snedeker −19 Chris Kirk 6,500,000 1,170,000 2012 Phil Mickelson (4) −17 Charlie Wi 6,400,000 1,152,000 2011 D. A. Points −15 Hunter Mahan 6,300,000 1,134,000 2010 Dustin Johnson (2) −16 David Duval J. B. Holmes 6,200,000 1,116,000 2009 Dustin Johnson −15 Mike Weir 6,100,000 1,098,000 2008 Steve Lowery −10 Vijay Singh 6,000,000 1,080,000 2007 Phil Mickelson (3) −20 Kevin Sutherland 5,500,000 990,000 2006 Arron Oberholser −17 Rory Sabbatini 5,400,000 972,000 2005 Phil Mickelson (2) −19 Mike Weir 5,300,000 954,000 2004 Vijay Singh −16 Jeff Maggert 5,300,000 954,000 2003 Davis Love III (2) −14 Tom Lehman 4,500,000 900,000 2002 Matt Gogel −14 Pat Perez 4,000,000 720,000 2001 Davis Love III −16 Vijay Singh 4,000,000 720,000 2000 Tiger Woods −15 Matt Gogel Vijay Singh 4,000,000 720,000 1999 Payne Stewart −10 Frank Lickliter 2,800,000 504,000 1998 Phil Mickelson −14 Tom Pernice Jr. 2,500,000 450,000 1997 Mark O’Meara (5) −20 David Duval Tiger Woods 1,900,000 342,000 1996 Canceled after two rounds due to weather 1995 Peter Jacobsen −17 David Duval 1,400,000 252,000 1994 Johnny Miller (3) −7 Jeff Maggert Corey Pavin Kirk Triplett Tom Watson 1,250,000 225,000 1993 Brett Ogle −12 Billy Ray Brown 1,250,000 225,000 1992 Mark O’Meara (4) −13 Jeff Sluman 1,100,000 198,000 1991 Paul Azinger −14 Brian Claar Corey Pavin 1,100,000 198,000 1990 Mark O’Meara (3) −7 Kenny Perry 1,000,000 180,000 1989 Mark O’Meara (2) −11 Tom Kite 1,000,000 180,000 1988 Steve Jones −8 Bob Tway 700,000 126,000 1987 Johnny Miller (2) −10 Payne Stewart 600,000 108,000 1986 Fuzzy Zoeller −11 Payne Stewart 600,000 108,000 Bing Crosby National Pro-Am 1985 Mark O’Meara −5 Kikuo Arai Larry Rinker Curtis Strange 500,000 90,000 1984 Hale Irwin −10 Jim Nelford 400,000 72,000 1983 Tom Kite −12 Rex Caldwell Calvin Peete 325,000 58,500 1982 Jim Simons −14 Craig Stadler 300,000 54,000 1981 John Cook −7 Bobby Clampett Ben Crenshaw Hale Irwin Barney Thompson 225,000 40,500 1980 George Burns −8 Dan Pohl 300,000 54,000 1979 Lon Hinkle −4 Andy Bean Mark Hayes 300,000 54,000 1978 Tom Watson (2) −8 Ben Crenshaw 225,000 45,000 1977 Tom Watson −15 Tony Jacklin 200,000 40,000 1976 Ben Crenshaw −7 Mike Morley 185,000 37,000 1975 Gene Littler −8 Hubert Green 185,000 37,000 1974 Johnny Miller −8 Grier Jones 138,750 27,750 1973 Jack Nicklaus (3) −6 Raymond Floyd Orville Moody 180,000 36,000 1972 Jack Nicklaus (2) −4 Johnny Miller 140,000 28,000 1971 Tom Shaw −10 Arnold Palmer 135,000 27,000 1970 Bert Yancey −10 Jack Nicklaus 125,000 25,000 1969 George Archer −5 Bob Dickson Dale Douglass Howie Johnson 125,000 25,000 1968 Johnny Pott −3 Billy Casper Bruce Devlin 80,000 16,000 1967 Jack Nicklaus −4 Billy Casper 80,000 16,000 1966 Don Massengale −4 Arnold Palmer 104,500 11,000 1965 Bruce Crampton −3 Tony Lema 84,500 7,500 1964 Tony Lema −4 Gay Brewer Bo Wininger 60,000 5,800 1963 Billy Casper (2) −3 Dave Hill Jack Nicklaus Gary Player Bob Rosburg Art Wall Jr. 50,000 5,300 1962 Doug Ford −2 Joe Campbell 50,000 5,300 1961 Bob Rosburg −6 Roberto De Vicenzo Dave Ragan 50,000 5,300 1960 Ken Venturi −2 Julius Boros Tommy Jacobs 50,000 4,000 1959 Art Wall Jr. −9 Jimmy Demaret Gene Littler 4,000 Bing Crosby National Pro-Am Golf Championship 1958 Billy Casper −11 Dave Marr 4,000 1957 Jay Hebert −3 Cary Middlecoff 2,500 1956 Cary Middlecoff (2) −14 Mike Souchak 2,500 1955 Cary Middlecoff −7 Julius Boros Paul McGuire 2,500 1,954 Dutch Harrison (2) −6 Jimmy Demaret 2,000 1953 Lloyd Mangrum (2) −12 Julius Boros 2,000 Bing Crosby Pro-Am 1952 Jimmy Demaret 1 Art Bell 2,000 1951 Byron Nelson −7 Cary Middlecoff 2,000 1950 Jack Burke Jr. Dave Douglas Smiley Quick Sam Snead (4) −2 2,000[c] 1949 Ben Hogan −8 Jim Ferrier 2,000 1948 Lloyd Mangrum −10 Stan Leonard 2,000 1947 George Fazio Ed Furgol −3 2,000[d] 1943–1946: No tournament due to World War II 1942 Johnny Dawson (a) −11 Leland Gibson Lloyd Mangrum (800)[e] 1941 Sam Snead (3) −8 Craig Wood 500 1940 Ed Oliver −9 Vic Ghezzi 500 1939 Dutch Harrison Byron Nelson Horton Smith 500 1938 Sam Snead (2) −5 Jimmy Hines 500 1937 Sam Snead −4 George Von Elm 500