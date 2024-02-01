AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2024 History, Past Winners & Results

The PGA Tour will head up the coastline for the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. It’ll be the last event on the Tour that is featured across two courses and the world’s best players compete at the iconic event. Below, we’ll uncover the history behind the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, along with past winners and notable results from previous tournaments.
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am History
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am was established in 1937. It was originally known as the Bing Crosby National Pro-Amateur and is one of the few pro-ams on the Tour that invites some of the biggest celebrities and professional athletes.
This year, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will follow a different format. The Pro-Am will only take place on Thursday and Friday and will be just 36 holes. Meanwhile, the professionals are set to play throughout the weekend with a shot to win a share of a massive purse.
Since the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am was selected to be a signature event, it will feature it’s biggest purse in tournament history at $20 million.
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Past Winners & Results
The pro-am has been running since 1937 and has only been canceled a few times due to weather and war.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am has had many notable past winners, including Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Davis Love III, Jack Nicklaus, and Vijay Singh.
The event has also featured notable celebrities like Bill Murray, Kevin Costner, Steven Young, Tom Brady, Justin Timberlake, and more.
There have been 13 players that have won the tournament multiple times. Tied for first place, Mark O’Meara and Phil Mickelson have won the event five times apiece. Meanwhile, Sam Snead has won the event a total of four times.
For a complete list of the past winners at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, check out the results below.
|Year
|Winner
|To par
|Runner(s)-up
|Purse ($)
|Winner’s
share ($)
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|2024
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|20,000,000
|3,600,000
|2023
|Justin Rose
|−18
|Brendon Todd
Brandon Wu
|9,000,000
|1,620,000
|2022
|Tom Hoge
|−19
|Jordan Spieth
|8,700,000
|1,566,000
|2021
|Daniel Berger
|−18
|Maverick McNealy
|7,800,000
|1,404,000
|2020
|Nick Taylor
|−19
|Kevin Streelman
|7,800,000
|1,404,000
|2019
|Phil Mickelson (5)
|−19
|Paul Casey
|7,600,000
|1,368,000
|2018
|Ted Potter Jr.
|−17
|Jason Day
Dustin Johnson
Phil Mickelson
Chez Reavie
|7,400,000
|1,332,000
|2017
|Jordan Spieth
|−19
|Kelly Kraft
|7,200,000
|1,296,000
|2016
|Vaughn Taylor
|−17
|Phil Mickelson
|7,000,000
|1,260,000
|AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am
|2015
|Brandt Snedeker (2)
|−22
|Nick Watney
|6,800,000
|1,224,000
|2014
|Jimmy Walker
|−11
|Dustin Johnson
Jim Renner
|6,600,000
|1,188,000
|2013
|Brandt Snedeker
|−19
|Chris Kirk
|6,500,000
|1,170,000
|2012
|Phil Mickelson (4)
|−17
|Charlie Wi
|6,400,000
|1,152,000
|2011
|D. A. Points
|−15
|Hunter Mahan
|6,300,000
|1,134,000
|2010
|Dustin Johnson (2)
|−16
|David Duval
J. B. Holmes
|6,200,000
|1,116,000
|2009
|Dustin Johnson
|−15
|Mike Weir
|6,100,000
|1,098,000
|2008
|Steve Lowery
|−10
|Vijay Singh
|6,000,000
|1,080,000
|2007
|Phil Mickelson (3)
|−20
|Kevin Sutherland
|5,500,000
|990,000
|2006
|Arron Oberholser
|−17
|Rory Sabbatini
|5,400,000
|972,000
|2005
|Phil Mickelson (2)
|−19
|Mike Weir
|5,300,000
|954,000
|2004
|Vijay Singh
|−16
|Jeff Maggert
|5,300,000
|954,000
|2003
|Davis Love III (2)
|−14
|Tom Lehman
|4,500,000
|900,000
|2002
|Matt Gogel
|−14
|Pat Perez
|4,000,000
|720,000
|2001
|Davis Love III
|−16
|Vijay Singh
|4,000,000
|720,000
|2000
|Tiger Woods
|−15
|Matt Gogel
Vijay Singh
|4,000,000
|720,000
|1999
|Payne Stewart
|−10
|Frank Lickliter
|2,800,000
|504,000
|1998
|Phil Mickelson
|−14
|Tom Pernice Jr.
|2,500,000
|450,000
|1997
|Mark O’Meara (5)
|−20
|David Duval
Tiger Woods
|1,900,000
|342,000
|1996
|Canceled after two rounds due to weather
|1995
|Peter Jacobsen
|−17
|David Duval
|1,400,000
|252,000
|1994
|Johnny Miller (3)
|−7
|Jeff Maggert
Corey Pavin
Kirk Triplett
Tom Watson
|1,250,000
|225,000
|1993
|Brett Ogle
|−12
|Billy Ray Brown
|1,250,000
|225,000
|1992
|Mark O’Meara (4)
|−13
|Jeff Sluman
|1,100,000
|198,000
|1991
|Paul Azinger
|−14
|Brian Claar
Corey Pavin
|1,100,000
|198,000
|1990
|Mark O’Meara (3)
|−7
|Kenny Perry
|1,000,000
|180,000
|1989
|Mark O’Meara (2)
|−11
|Tom Kite
|1,000,000
|180,000
|1988
|Steve Jones
|−8
|Bob Tway
|700,000
|126,000
|1987
|Johnny Miller (2)
|−10
|Payne Stewart
|600,000
|108,000
|1986
|Fuzzy Zoeller
|−11
|Payne Stewart
|600,000
|108,000
|Bing Crosby National Pro-Am
|1985
|Mark O’Meara
|−5
|Kikuo Arai
Larry Rinker
Curtis Strange
|500,000
|90,000
|1984
|Hale Irwin
|−10
|Jim Nelford
|400,000
|72,000
|1983
|Tom Kite
|−12
|Rex Caldwell
Calvin Peete
|325,000
|58,500
|1982
|Jim Simons
|−14
|Craig Stadler
|300,000
|54,000
|1981
|John Cook
|−7
|Bobby Clampett
Ben Crenshaw
Hale Irwin
Barney Thompson
|225,000
|40,500
|1980
|George Burns
|−8
|Dan Pohl
|300,000
|54,000
|1979
|Lon Hinkle
|−4
|Andy Bean
Mark Hayes
|300,000
|54,000
|1978
|Tom Watson (2)
|−8
|Ben Crenshaw
|225,000
|45,000
|1977
|Tom Watson
|−15
|Tony Jacklin
|200,000
|40,000
|1976
|Ben Crenshaw
|−7
|Mike Morley
|185,000
|37,000
|1975
|Gene Littler
|−8
|Hubert Green
|185,000
|37,000
|1974
|Johnny Miller
|−8
|Grier Jones
|138,750
|27,750
|1973
|Jack Nicklaus (3)
|−6
|Raymond Floyd
Orville Moody
|180,000
|36,000
|1972
|Jack Nicklaus (2)
|−4
|Johnny Miller
|140,000
|28,000
|1971
|Tom Shaw
|−10
|Arnold Palmer
|135,000
|27,000
|1970
|Bert Yancey
|−10
|Jack Nicklaus
|125,000
|25,000
|1969
|George Archer
|−5
|Bob Dickson
Dale Douglass
Howie Johnson
|125,000
|25,000
|1968
|Johnny Pott
|−3
|Billy Casper
Bruce Devlin
|80,000
|16,000
|1967
|Jack Nicklaus
|−4
|Billy Casper
|80,000
|16,000
|1966
|Don Massengale
|−4
|Arnold Palmer
|104,500
|11,000
|1965
|Bruce Crampton
|−3
|Tony Lema
|84,500
|7,500
|1964
|Tony Lema
|−4
|Gay Brewer
Bo Wininger
|60,000
|5,800
|1963
|Billy Casper (2)
|−3
|Dave Hill
Jack Nicklaus
Gary Player
Bob Rosburg
Art Wall Jr.
|50,000
|5,300
|1962
|Doug Ford
|−2
|Joe Campbell
|50,000
|5,300
|1961
|Bob Rosburg
|−6
|Roberto De Vicenzo
Dave Ragan
|50,000
|5,300
|1960
|Ken Venturi
|−2
|Julius Boros
Tommy Jacobs
|50,000
|4,000
|1959
|Art Wall Jr.
|−9
|Jimmy Demaret
Gene Littler
|4,000
|Bing Crosby National Pro-Am Golf Championship
|1958
|Billy Casper
|−11
|Dave Marr
|4,000
|1957
|Jay Hebert
|−3
|Cary Middlecoff
|2,500
|1956
|Cary Middlecoff (2)
|−14
|Mike Souchak
|2,500
|1955
|Cary Middlecoff
|−7
|Julius Boros
Paul McGuire
|2,500
|1,954
|Dutch Harrison (2)
|−6
|Jimmy Demaret
|2,000
|1953
|Lloyd Mangrum (2)
|−12
|Julius Boros
|2,000
|Bing Crosby Pro-Am
|1952
|Jimmy Demaret
|1
|Art Bell
|2,000
|1951
|Byron Nelson
|−7
|Cary Middlecoff
|2,000
|1950
|Jack Burke Jr.
Dave Douglas
Smiley Quick
Sam Snead (4)
|−2
|2,000[c]
|1949
|Ben Hogan
|−8
|Jim Ferrier
|2,000
|1948
|Lloyd Mangrum
|−10
|Stan Leonard
|2,000
|1947
|George Fazio
Ed Furgol
|−3
|2,000[d]
|1943–1946: No tournament due to World War II
|1942
|Johnny Dawson (a)
|−11
|Leland Gibson
Lloyd Mangrum
|(800)[e]
|1941
|Sam Snead (3)
|−8
|Craig Wood
|500
|1940
|Ed Oliver
|−9
|Vic Ghezzi
|500
|1939
|Dutch Harrison
|Byron Nelson
Horton Smith
|500
|1938
|Sam Snead (2)
|−5
|Jimmy Hines
|500
|1937
|Sam Snead
|−4
|George Von Elm
|500