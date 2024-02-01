The 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will tee off from Pebble Beach, California on Thursday morning, as the world’s top golfers prepare for the second signature event of the year. Find AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2024 tee times, featured groups, key pairings, and weather forecasts for all four days at the Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course.

The weather isn’t shaping up for the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, meaning the field will face some difficult challenges this weekend. At a must-watch event, the field is highlighted by top-tier talent in 2024, who will be playing alongside athletes and celebrities for the first two rounds.

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is set to tee off on Thursday at 11:45 a.m. ET with four pairs teeing off across the Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course.

Scroll down for more information on the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tee times, key pairings, and weather forecast.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2024 Field

In 2024, The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will showcase one of the strongest fields in history. Selected as a signature event, only the top 80 players from last year’s FedEx Cup rankings were invited to participate in the tournament, which will boast a $20 million purse.

Rory McIlroy will make his first start of the year on Thursday and will enter as the favorite to win the tournament. The field at Pebble Beach will also include Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa, Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland, and more.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2024 Tee Times

The PGA Tour is still on the West Coast, so tee times will be later than usual all weekend. The AT&T Pebble Beach isn’t scheduled to tee off until 11:45 a.m. ET, which is 8:45 a.m. PST. There are only a total of 40 pairs playing this weekend, so the last tee time 1:33 p.m. ET.

Featured Groups for Round 1

It’s a signature event so nearly every pairing is worth watching. The world’s best golfers will be competing this weekend at Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill.

The first featured pairing to tee off will include Rory McIlroy and Ludvig Aberg, who will tee off at 11:45 a.m. ET. Meanwhile, the last featured group will feature amateur Nick Dunlap and Xander Schauffele at 1:21 p.m. ET.

Below, we’ll highlight the featured groups to watch in Round 1 and when they will tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course.

11:45 a.m. ET: Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg

12:09 p.m. ET: Scottie Scheffler, Justin Rose

12:21 p.m. ET: Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay

12:57 p.m. ET: Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth

12:57 p.m. ET: Collin Morikawa, Tony Finau

1:21 p.m. ET: Nick Dunlap, Xander Schauffele

For a breakdown of all of the tee times from Round 1, scroll down below.

Tee Times Pebble Beach Golf Links Pairings 11:45 a.m. Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Hayden Buckley 11:45 a.m.* Ben Griffin, Taylor Montgomery 11:57 a.m. Russell Henley, Brendon Todd 11:57 a.m.* Eric Cole, Denny McCarthy 12:09 p.m. Sungjae Im, Adam Hadwin 12:09 p.m.* Kurt Kitayama, Sam Ryder 12:21 p.m. Max Homa, Maverick McNealy 12:21 p.m.* Tom Kim, Nick Taylor 12:33 p.m. Webb Simpson, Luke List 12:33 p.m.* Mark Hubbard, Alex Smalley 12:45 p.m. Lucas Glover, Seamus Power 12:45 p.m.* Erik van Rooyen, S.H. Kim 12:57 p.m. Collin Morikawa, Tony Finau 12:57 p.m.* Nick Hardy, Adam Svensson 1:09 p.m. Matt Fitzpatrick, Matt Kuchar 1:09 p.m.* Patrick Rodgers, Harris English 1:21 p.m. Nick Dunlap, Xander Schauffele 1:21 p.m.* Si Woo Kim, Brandon Wu 1:33 p.m. Matthieu Pavon, Peter Malnati 1:33 p.m.* Alex Noren, J.J. Spaun Spyglass Hill Golf Course Pairings 11:45 a.m. Andrew Putnam, Grayson Murray 11:45 a.m.* Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg 11:57 a.m. Sam Burns, Cameron Young 11:57 a.m.* Rickie Fowler, Tommy Fleetwood 12:09 p.m. Chris Kirk, Brian Harman 12:09 p.m.* Scottie Scheffler, Justin Rose 12:21 p.m. Sepp Straka, Lee Hodges 12:21 p.m.* Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay 12:33 p.m. Kevin Yu, Stephan Jaeger 12:33 p.m.* Sahith Theegala, Adam Scott 12:45 p.m. Davis Riley, Adam Schenk 12:45 p.m.* Hideki Matsuyama, Mackenzie Hughes 12:57 p.m. Cam Davis, J.T. Poston 12:57 p.m.* Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth 1:09 p.m. Tom Hoge, Corey Conners 1:09 p.m.* Emiliano Grillo, Taylor Moore 1:21 p.m. Wyndham Clark, Jason Day 1:21 p.m.* Keegan Bradley, Keith Mitchell 1:33 p.m. Nicolai Højgaard, Thomas Detry 1:33 p.m.* Beau Hossler, Byeong Hun An

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2024 Weather Forecast

The AT&T Pebble Beach field is going to face tough weather conditions at Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill. It’s going to rain throughout the weekend with small periods of sunshine, which could influence the outcome of the tournament. On the other hand, the winds are expected to be manageable but gusts begin to pick up on Saturday and Sunday with highs around 18 mph.

Check out the chart for the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am weather forecast for the entire weekend in Pebble Beach, California below.

Day Temp (°F) AM Winds (Gusts) % AM Rains PM Winds (Gusts) %PM Rains Wednesday 55 / 52 W 6 mph (9 mph) 80% SW 8 mph (12 mph) 60% Thursday 54/ 48 NW 7 mph (11 mph) 40% W 9 mph (13 mph) 40% Friday 54 / 43 E 3 mph (5 mph) 40% SW 4 mph (7 mph) 20% Saturday 55 / 46 SE 12 mph (18 mph) 60% SE 12 mph (18 mph) 90%