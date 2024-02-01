Golf News and Rumors

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Celebrities, Athletes, & Handicaps

Gia Nguyen
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is one of the biggest events of the year. In 2024, it was selected as a signature event, making it one of the biggest purses of the year.

Every year, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am provides opportunities for sponsors and celebrities to play with some of the world’s best golfers. The Pro-Ams not only provide an unforgettable experience for amateurs but it raises millions of dollars for the tournament’s charity partners.

This year at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the list of celebrities includes professional athletes and company owners. Some of the athletes who are confirmed to be attending include Tom Brady, Josh Allen, Aaron Rodgers, Buster Posey, and more. As part of the pro-am, all athletes and celebrities will prepare to tee off on Thursday and Friday.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2024: Celebrities in the Field

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is loaded with talent this year. While the format has changed for the pros with only 80 players being invited, there will be a ton of celebrities to watch in Pebble Beach.

Some of the celebrities listed mainly include former athletes like Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald, Alex Smith, Buster Posey, Pau Gasol, Steve Young, and more. There will also be current NFL athletes like Josh Allen and Aaron Rodgers competing in the field.

Check out the list below for the celebrities listed in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

  • Dermot Desmond — Irish Businessman
  • Tom Brady — Legendary NFL Quarterback
  • Joe Kernen — CNBC Anchor
  • Ryan Smith — Executive Chairman of Qualtrics, Utah Jazz Owner
  • Chris Kempczinski — CEO of McDonald’s
  • Jerry Tarde — Editor-in-Chief of Golf Digest
  • David Abeles — CEO of TaylorMade Golf
  • Josh Allen — Buffalo Bills quarterback
  • Condoleezza Rice — Former US Secretary of State
  • Steve Young — NFL Hall of Fame Quarterback
  • Pau Gasol — Former NBA Champion
  • Larry Fitzgerald — Future NFL Hall of Famer
  • Aaron Rodgers — New York Jets Quarterback
  • Alex Smith — Former NFL Quarterback
  • Buster Posey — Former MLB Player

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Cost for Celebrities

The Pro-Am is scheduled for only two rounds in 2024. After 36 holes, a winner will be declared based on the lowest total best-ball net score of the partners. There will be a total of 80 celebrities in the field and they will be playing alongside a professional golfer.

Despite playing in a pro field, celebrities are asked to pay a pretty penny to play alongside PGA Tour pros. It’s rumored that it costs $70,000 per player to enter into the pro-am.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2024 Celebrity Handicaps

Here are the celebrity handicaps for the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Celebrities Handicap
Michael McCarthy 0
Pascal Grizot 1
Geoff Couch 2
Rich Petit 2
David Abeles 3
Ryan Smith 3
David Hudson 3
Ernesto Bertarelli 4
Stephen Reyes 4
Aaron Rodgers 4
Stuart Francis 4
Doug Mackenzie 4
Murray Demo 4
Pat Battle 4
Julie Wirth 5
Josh Kroenke 5
Nate Taylor 6
Dan Rose 6
Rick Wurster 6
Thomas Laffont 6
Buster Posey 6
Charlie Allen 6
Donald Harrison 6
Larry Fitzgerald Jr. 6
David Gill 6
Julie Frist 7
Herb Allen 7
George Solich 8
Shantanu Narayen 8
Todd Penegor 8
Ping Duan 8
Jerry Yang 8
Fred Perpall 8
Vivek Sankaran 8
Tom Brady 8
Andrew Wilson 8
Geoff Yang 8
Alex Smith 8
Ryan Lance 9
Jeff Rhodes 9
Jonathan Vander Ark 9
Annesley MacFarlane 9
Egon Durban 9
Josh Allen 9
Lee Styslinger III 9
George Still 10
Phillip McCrorie 10
Sean Mitchell 10
Nikesh Arora 10
Pau Gasol 10
Dermot Desmond 10
Hank Plain 10
Jamie Sahara 10
Jeff McElfresh 10
David Grain 11
David Dorman 11
Greg Penner 11
Jerry Tarde 11
Neal Elattrache 11
Harris Barton 11
Greg Johnson 11
Steve Squeri 11
Jin Roy Ryu 12
BJ Jenkins 12
David Solomon 12
Joe Kernen 12
Patrick Zalupski 12
Anthony Noto 13
Heidi Ueberroth 13
Chuck Robbins 13
Steve Young 13
Gregg Lemkau 13
James Gorman 15
Jim Kavanaugh 16
David Kohler 16
Ron Kruszewski 16
Condoleezza Rice 16
Lal Karsanbhai 16
Joe Ucuzoglu 16
Chris Kempczinski 16
Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
