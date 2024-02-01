AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Celebrities, Athletes, & Handicaps

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is one of the biggest events of the year. In 2024, it was selected as a signature event, making it one of the biggest purses of the year.

Every year, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am provides opportunities for sponsors and celebrities to play with some of the world’s best golfers. The Pro-Ams not only provide an unforgettable experience for amateurs but it raises millions of dollars for the tournament’s charity partners.

This year at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the list of celebrities includes professional athletes and company owners. Some of the athletes who are confirmed to be attending include Tom Brady, Josh Allen, Aaron Rodgers, Buster Posey, and more. As part of the pro-am, all athletes and celebrities will prepare to tee off on Thursday and Friday.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2024: Celebrities in the Field

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is loaded with talent this year. While the format has changed for the pros with only 80 players being invited, there will be a ton of celebrities to watch in Pebble Beach.

Some of the celebrities listed mainly include former athletes like Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald, Alex Smith, Buster Posey, Pau Gasol, Steve Young, and more. There will also be current NFL athletes like Josh Allen and Aaron Rodgers competing in the field.

Check out the list below for the celebrities listed in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Dermot Desmond — Irish Businessman

Tom Brady — Legendary NFL Quarterback

Joe Kernen — CNBC Anchor

Ryan Smith — Executive Chairman of Qualtrics, Utah Jazz Owner

Chris Kempczinski — CEO of McDonald’s

Jerry Tarde — Editor-in-Chief of Golf Digest

David Abeles — CEO of TaylorMade Golf

Josh Allen — Buffalo Bills quarterback

Condoleezza Rice — Former US Secretary of State

Steve Young — NFL Hall of Fame Quarterback

Pau Gasol — Former NBA Champion

Larry Fitzgerald — Future NFL Hall of Famer

Aaron Rodgers — New York Jets Quarterback

Alex Smith — Former NFL Quarterback

Buster Posey — Former MLB Player

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Cost for Celebrities

The Pro-Am is scheduled for only two rounds in 2024. After 36 holes, a winner will be declared based on the lowest total best-ball net score of the partners. There will be a total of 80 celebrities in the field and they will be playing alongside a professional golfer.

Despite playing in a pro field, celebrities are asked to pay a pretty penny to play alongside PGA Tour pros. It’s rumored that it costs $70,000 per player to enter into the pro-am.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2024 Celebrity Handicaps

Here are the celebrity handicaps for the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Celebrities Handicap Michael McCarthy 0 Pascal Grizot 1 Geoff Couch 2 Rich Petit 2 David Abeles 3 Ryan Smith 3 David Hudson 3 Ernesto Bertarelli 4 Stephen Reyes 4 Aaron Rodgers 4 Stuart Francis 4 Doug Mackenzie 4 Murray Demo 4 Pat Battle 4 Julie Wirth 5 Josh Kroenke 5 Nate Taylor 6 Dan Rose 6 Rick Wurster 6 Thomas Laffont 6 Buster Posey 6 Charlie Allen 6 Donald Harrison 6 Larry Fitzgerald Jr. 6 David Gill 6 Julie Frist 7 Herb Allen 7 George Solich 8 Shantanu Narayen 8 Todd Penegor 8 Ping Duan 8 Jerry Yang 8 Fred Perpall 8 Vivek Sankaran 8 Tom Brady 8 Andrew Wilson 8 Geoff Yang 8 Alex Smith 8 Ryan Lance 9 Jeff Rhodes 9 Jonathan Vander Ark 9 Annesley MacFarlane 9 Egon Durban 9 Josh Allen 9 Lee Styslinger III 9 George Still 10 Phillip McCrorie 10 Sean Mitchell 10 Nikesh Arora 10 Pau Gasol 10 Dermot Desmond 10 Hank Plain 10 Jamie Sahara 10 Jeff McElfresh 10 David Grain 11 David Dorman 11 Greg Penner 11 Jerry Tarde 11 Neal Elattrache 11 Harris Barton 11 Greg Johnson 11 Steve Squeri 11 Jin Roy Ryu 12 BJ Jenkins 12 David Solomon 12 Joe Kernen 12 Patrick Zalupski 12 Anthony Noto 13 Heidi Ueberroth 13 Chuck Robbins 13 Steve Young 13 Gregg Lemkau 13 James Gorman 15 Jim Kavanaugh 16 David Kohler 16 Ron Kruszewski 16 Condoleezza Rice 16 Lal Karsanbhai 16 Joe Ucuzoglu 16 Chris Kempczinski 16