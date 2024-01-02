College Football Average College Football Playoff National Championship Tickets Selling For Twice the Price of 2021 & 2022 Games David Evans Sports Editor Disclosure Share

The 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship, featuring a showdown between the undefeated Michigan Wolverines and the Washington Huskies, has sparked unprecedented interest, reflected in a surge in ticket prices. This year’s average ticket price of $3,441 significantly exceeds the past years’ averages by two times the price.

Ticket Prices for College Football Playoff Final Skyrocket Year-Over-Year Resellers of tickets for the CFP Final between Michigan and Washington are set to make a killing. With ticket prices selling for twice what they did in 2021 and 2022, buyers can now expect to pay an average of over $3,400 to watch the game. With the cheapest tickets on offer selling at nearly $1,000, college football fans need to be prepared to shell out to watch the biggest game of the year.

The eye-watering ticket prices, and the anticipated $248 million revenue from a sold-out stadium, underscore the significant economic impact and commercial appeal of these games. Although this revenue mainly benefits resellers and the sports entertainment industry rather than the teams or the NCAA, it underscores the immense popularity and financial potential of college football.

Michigan to Take on Washington in College Football Playoff Championship Game