The 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship, featuring a showdown between the undefeated Michigan Wolverines and the Washington Huskies, has sparked unprecedented interest, reflected in a surge in ticket prices. This year’s average ticket price of $3,441 significantly exceeds the past years’ averages by two times the price.
Ticket Prices for College Football Playoff Final Skyrocket Year-Over-Year
Resellers of tickets for the CFP Final between Michigan and Washington are set to make a killing. With ticket prices selling for twice what they did in 2021 and 2022, buyers can now expect to pay an average of over $3,400 to watch the game. With the cheapest tickets on offer selling at nearly $1,000, college football fans need to be prepared to shell out to watch the biggest game of the year.