Average College Football Playoff National Championship Tickets Selling For Twice the Price of 2021 & 2022 Games

David Evans
Sports Editor
2 min read
cfp final

The 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship, featuring a showdown between the undefeated Michigan Wolverines and the Washington Huskies, has sparked unprecedented interest, reflected in a surge in ticket prices. This year’s average ticket price of $3,441 significantly exceeds the past years’ averages by two times the price.

Ticket Prices for College Football Playoff Final Skyrocket Year-Over-Year

Resellers of tickets for the CFP Final between Michigan and Washington are set to make a killing. With ticket prices selling for twice what they did in 2021 and 2022, buyers can now expect to pay an average of over $3,400 to watch the game. With the cheapest tickets on offer selling at nearly $1,000, college football fans need to be prepared to shell out to watch the biggest game of the year.

The eye-watering ticket prices, and the anticipated $248 million revenue from a sold-out stadium, underscore the significant economic impact and commercial appeal of these games. Although this revenue mainly benefits resellers and the sports entertainment industry rather than the teams or the NCAA, it underscores the immense popularity and financial potential of college football.

Michigan to Take on Washington in College Football Playoff Championship Game

The Wolverines secured their spot in the championship with an exhilarating overtime victory over Alabama. Meanwhile, Washington’s late night win over Texas earned them their place in the CFP Championship.

Both teams boast exceptional talent across the board. Michigan’s defense is particularly noteworthy, with players like Jaylen Harrell and Braiden McGregor showcasing their potential for the NFL. Washington counters with a formidable offensive line, led by Troy Fautanu, and a trio of skilled receivers, including senior Rome Odunze.

As the championship game approaches, the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship is poised to be a display of premier collegiate football talent and an exemplar of the lucrative intersection of sports and business in today’s world.

Topics  
College Football College Football News and Rumors Michigan Wolverines NCAAF Washington Huskies
David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
