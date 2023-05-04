NFL News and Rumors

Baltimore Ravens And Lamar Jackson Will Have Press Conference On Thursday

Wendi Oliveros
NFL: Super Bowl LIV-NFL Honors

While the NFL Draft did monopolize the airwaves last week, it is a fact that the long-awaited Lamar Jackson contract extension with the Baltimore Ravens has not gotten much publicity.

It is also true that there are not many specifics leaking out about the 26-year-old former NFL MVP’s five-year deal.

Thankfully, this is about to change on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 12:30 PM EDT when the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson are scheduled to have a joint press conference.

This will be an interesting event to watch for several reasons.

What To Watch For

Jackson and Ravens head coach John Harbaugh have not appeared together in public for many months.

How Lamar interacts with Harbaugh on the podium will be telling as to whether there are lingering issues or bitterness.

Jackson has not spoken to reporters since December 2 so there is a lot of catching up to do.

The details of the contract will be good to learn.

Fans would like to know how negotiations ultimately led to a deal since this was an issue that hung over the heads of Jackson and the Ravens for the past two years.

Will the Baltimore beat reporters ask about Jackson’s desire to get a Deshaun Watson-like contract with 100% guaranteed money?

Jackson’s deal reportedly resembles Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts’s contract which has approximately 70% in guaranteed money.

Another area to get an update about is Jackson’s health.

In each of the past two seasons, he has played 12 games and missed 5 games.

Is he 100% healthy and ready to play a 17-game schedule in 2023?

Conclusion

Jackson is the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL.

It is a fleeting honor, but he should enjoy that distinction while it lasts.

That is expected to change with Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow in line to get massive contract extensions.

Jackson deserves a lot of credit for negotiating his deal without an agent, something many NFL insiders felt was a detrimental mistake on his part that would cost him money.

Could his success lead the way for other players to self-represent and abandon the agent relationship?

 

NFL News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
