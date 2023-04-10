NFL News and Rumors

Baltimore Ravens Are Signing Free Agent WR Odell Beckham Jr.

NFL: Super Bowl LVI-Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals

Odell Beckham Jr. has had a busy weekend.

Saturday night, he was spotted in Miami at UFC 287 sitting beside former Cleveland Browns teammate David Njoku.

He was also reportedly headed to New York on Monday to meet with the New York Jets for a physical and discussions on how he could fit into an Aaron Rodgers led Jets offense.

Beckham met with the Baltimore Ravens at the owners’ meetings in Arizona.

OBJ signing with the Ravens is interesting for several reasons.

Here are just two of them.

1. The Ravens Have A QB Problem

It is not clear where things stand with the Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson.

OBJ is at a point in his career where he wants to play for a winner.

The Ravens are a very different team and arguably a lot less competitive if Lamar Jackson is not the QB1 in Week 1.

In addition, the Ravens do not seem to be able to reach agreement with Lamar Jackson; however, they are paying OBJ, who has not played since Super Bowl 56 in February 2022, $15 million with an additional $3 million in incentives.

2. OBJ Is Back In The AFC North

OBJ will face his former team, the Cleveland Browns, two times in 2023.

The Ravens and the Browns are bitter AFC North rivals dating back to the days when Art Modell moved the Browns to Baltimore to institute the Ravens.

How will OBJ be received in Cleveland when he comes to FirstEnergy Stadium to play?

There were plenty of issues which led to his mid-season release in 2022.

How the fans greet him on the visiting Ravens team will be a storyline to monitor.

Conclusion

Is signing OBJ a way to get Lamar Jackson excited to come back into the fold?

It has been very quiet on the Jackson front so no one really knows what is happening behind the scenes.

There is still a possibility Jackson could be an Indianapolis Colt or be a member of another team by the time September rolls around.

In the meantime, the Ravens beat the Jets to the punch and signed Odell Beckham Jr. one day before he was scheduled to meet with the Jets.

 

